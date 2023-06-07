ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Many parents of Edgewood Senior High School’s Class of 2023 told themselves they weren’t going to cry Tuesday night at their children’s graduation.
But the sight of their child wearing a red (girls) or gray (boys) cap and gown entering the gymnasium to Pomp and Circumstance made the emotions come to the surface and spill over in happy tears.
“Without your support system, we couldn’t have made it,” Josephine Measel, Class of 2023 Student Council president, told the parents in the audience.
Measel, along with more than 130 graduating seniors, made the fateful walk across the stage, ending their high school careers.
Cheers and tears came from the crowded gymnasium from fellow students, parents, teachers and school officials as the students received diplomas.
Seniors Ty Vencill and Ryan Sullivan got a chance to perform the Star Spangled Banner one last time on their guitars.
Measel advised her classmates to “treat others the way you want to be treated.” This motto helped her throughout her school days and she hopes her classmates will abide by it in the future.
ESHS Principal Michael Notar said, “It’s been a fast four years.”
He honored the Class of 2023’s Valedictorian, Ethan Detrick, and Salutatorian, Victoria Weaver, as well as the Top 10 students, honor students, student council, an Eagle Scout, Youth Leadership participants, and those who enlisted in the military. All received huge applause from the crowd.
The class chose its student speakers — Sophia Paolillo and Mason Davis, who encouraged their classmates to follow their dreams.
“Today is the beginning of our lives in the world,” Davis said. “Be original, be respectful and work hard.”
The featured speaker, Class of 2000 alumni who teaches school in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, K.D. Meucci, talked of life lessons: overcoming challenges and perseverance — lessons she’s very familiar with.
In 2021, just one day after surgery to remove a brain tumor, she hopped on Facebook Live to read her elementary school students a bedtime story and let them know she was OK.
She learned the previous week that she had a massive brain tumor, which ended up being benign.
“I remember crying in the shower because I couldn’t stand up,” she said. “I was struggling just to walk, but those challenges helped me be the person I am today. Perseverance in the face of adversity.”
Meucci earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and two master’s degrees. She’s been teaching for 18 years and she said she loves it.
She has even appeared on the “Ellen” TV show when the show’s producers heard of her dedication to reading.
Years earlier, Meucci had created the closed Facebook group, “Franklin Bedtime Stories,” so students and sometimes teachers could read a bedtime story to their friends at school. So, when she went to the hospital, she made sure to pack a library book, she said.
Today, Meucci boasts a clean bill of health and enjoys sharing her “comeback story” with her students.
“You Warriors are an incredible comeback story,” she said. “You are strong and brave and fierce.”
Gabriella Evans, Class of 2024 Student Council president, and Katelyn McCollister, vice president, then presented the Class of 2023.
Board of Education President Mary Wisnyai awarded each class member their high school diploma.
After the recessional to “In My Life” by the Beatles, the school cafeteria filled with lots of hugs and congratulations.
