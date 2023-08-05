Staff report
JEFFERSON — The Royal Court will be crowned Tuesday evening after the Youth Parade in front of the grandstand.
Rules for the 2023 Ashtabula County Junior Fair Royal Court:
• Each contestant must be resident of Ohio and a member of an Ashtabula County youth organization; 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, FHA, Farm Bureau Youth or Grange Youth.
• King and Queen contestants must be between the ages of 15-18 as of Jan. 1 wwof the current fair year.
• Prince and Princess contestants must be between the ages of 15-18 years of age as of Jan. 1 of current fair year.
• Contestants must not be married, nor be the parent of a child.
• If between the ages of 16-19 the Junior Fair Queen must enter the Ohio Fairs Queen Contest at the Ohio Fair Manager’s Association Convention after being crowned.
KING
Kenneth Cotton
• Age: 17
• Parents: Kenneth and Erin Cotton
• City: Dorset
• 4-H Club: Country Bumpkins
• School: Pymatuning Valley/A-Tech
Troy Polchin
• Age: 17
• Parents: Anthony Polchin and Shannon Kidwell
• City: Williamsfield
• Organizations: Kids and Cows 4-H Club & Pymatuning Valley FFA
• School: Pymatuning Valley HS
QUEEN
Jade Brown
• Age: 18
• Parents: Mauri Smith
• City: Jefferson
• 4-H Club: Vaqueros
• School: Lake Erie College
Mikenzie Brown
• Age: 17
• Parents: Carrie Brown
• City: Jefferson
• 4-H Club: Prime Bovine
• School: Kent State Trumbull
Calleigh Busch
• Age: 15
• Parents: John and Melanie Busch
• City: Andover
• 4-H Club: Sewing Hayseeds
• School: Pymatuning Valley HS
Bridget Darby
• Age: 17
• Parents: John and Ann Marie Darby
• City: Jefferson
• 4-H Club: Barns and Buttons 4-H Club, Sheffield Target Masters 4-H Club and Venture Crew 2223
• School: Home school hraduate
Alexa Flack
• Age: 16
• Parents: Evan and Dana Flack
• City: Williamsfield
• Organization: Pymatuning Valley FFA
• School: Pymatuning Valley HS
Sydney Morrison
• Age: 16
• Parents: John and Megan Morrison
• City: Williamsfield
• Organization: Pymatuning Valley FFA
• School: Pymatuning Valley HS
Brooke Myers
• Age: 18
• Parents: Keith and Cheri Myers
• City: Conneaut
• 4-H Club: The Cutting Edge 4-H Club
• School: Clarks Summit University
Joclyn Nicholas
• Age: 18
• Parents: Kris Nicholas and Shannon Gentile
• City: Kingsville
• 4-H Club: Dusty Riders
• School: Lakeland Community College
Kimberly Roxberry
• Age: 17
• Parents: Doug and Stephanie Roxberry
• City: Conneaut
• 4-H Club: Zoo Crew
• School: Ohio State Agricultural Technical
PRINCE
Aiden Davis
• Age: 13
• Parents: James and Destiny Myers
• City: Andover
• 4-H Club: PV Livestock
• School: Pymatuning Valley MS
Benjamin Zaebst
• Age: 12
• Parents: Chuck and Rebecca Zaebst
• City: Andover
• 4-H Club: All American Animals and Sheffield Target Masters
• School: Home schooled
PRINCESS
Amelia Kelner
• Age: 13
• Parents: Andrew and Kourtney Kelner
• City: Jefferson
• 4-H Club: Barns and Buttons
• School: Saint John School
Lane Myers
• Age: 14
• Parents: Michelle Myers and Mich Pauley
• City: Kinsman
• 4-H Club: PV Livestock
• School: Pymatuning Valley MS
Isabella Port
• Age: 12
• Parents: Matthew and Katrina Port
• City: Dorset
• 4-H Club: Sheffield Target Masters
• School: Home schooled
