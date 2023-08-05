Staff report

JEFFERSON — The Royal Court will be crowned Tuesday evening after the Youth Parade in front of the grandstand.

Rules for the 2023 Ashtabula County Junior Fair Royal Court:

• Each contestant must be resident of Ohio and a member of an Ashtabula County youth organization; 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, FHA, Farm Bureau Youth or Grange Youth.

• King and Queen contestants must be between the ages of 15-18 as of Jan. 1 wwof the current fair year.

• Prince and Princess contestants must be between the ages of 15-18 years of age as of Jan. 1 of current fair year.

• Contestants must not be married, nor be the parent of a child.

• If between the ages of 16-19 the Junior Fair Queen must enter the Ohio Fairs Queen Contest at the Ohio Fair Manager’s Association Convention after being crowned.

KING

Kenneth Cotton

Age: 17

Parents: Kenneth and Erin Cotton

City: Dorset

4-H Club: Country Bumpkins

School: Pymatuning Valley/A-Tech

Troy Polchin

Age: 17

Parents: Anthony Polchin and Shannon Kidwell

City: Williamsfield

Organizations: Kids and Cows 4-H Club & Pymatuning Valley FFA

School: Pymatuning Valley HS

QUEEN

Jade Brown

Age: 18

Parents: Mauri Smith

City: Jefferson

4-H Club: Vaqueros

School: Lake Erie College

Mikenzie Brown

Age: 17

Parents: Carrie Brown

City: Jefferson

4-H Club: Prime Bovine

School: Kent State Trumbull

Calleigh Busch

Age: 15

Parents: John and Melanie Busch

City: Andover

4-H Club: Sewing Hayseeds

School: Pymatuning Valley HS

Bridget Darby

Age: 17

Parents: John and Ann Marie Darby

City: Jefferson

4-H Club: Barns and Buttons 4-H Club, Sheffield Target Masters 4-H Club and Venture Crew 2223

School: Home school hraduate

Alexa Flack

Age: 16

Parents: Evan and Dana Flack

City: Williamsfield

Organization: Pymatuning Valley FFA

School: Pymatuning Valley HS

Sydney Morrison

Age: 16

Parents: John and Megan Morrison

City: Williamsfield

Organization: Pymatuning Valley FFA

School: Pymatuning Valley HS

Brooke Myers

Age: 18

Parents: Keith and Cheri Myers

City: Conneaut

4-H Club: The Cutting Edge 4-H Club

School: Clarks Summit University

Joclyn Nicholas

Age: 18

Parents: Kris Nicholas and Shannon Gentile

City: Kingsville

4-H Club: Dusty Riders

School: Lakeland Community College

Kimberly Roxberry

Age: 17

Parents: Doug and Stephanie Roxberry

City: Conneaut

4-H Club: Zoo Crew

School: Ohio State Agricultural Technical

PRINCE

Aiden Davis

Age: 13

Parents: James and Destiny Myers

City: Andover

4-H Club: PV Livestock

School: Pymatuning Valley MS

Benjamin Zaebst

Age: 12

Parents: Chuck and Rebecca Zaebst

City: Andover

4-H Club: All American Animals and Sheffield Target Masters

School: Home schooled

PRINCESS

Amelia Kelner

Age: 13

Parents: Andrew and Kourtney Kelner

City: Jefferson

4-H Club: Barns and Buttons

School: Saint John School

Lane Myers

Age: 14

Parents: Michelle Myers and Mich Pauley

City: Kinsman

4-H Club: PV Livestock

School: Pymatuning Valley MS

Isabella Port

Age: 12

Parents: Matthew and Katrina Port

City: Dorset

4-H Club: Sheffield Target Masters

School: Home schooled

