2022 property tax amounts certified

JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas has certified the property tax amounts payable in 2022 to County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff.
Tax charges are available for property owners to view on the auditor’s website where property owners can print off their bill or view charge summary information. Property owners have until Feb. 16 to pay the first half of their property taxes.
“This was a rather uneventful year for our office in terms of tax calculation and changes in property information,” Thomas said Monday. “Our county only saw a handful of new levies or changes and with it not being a revaluation year, folks should not see much of a change in their charge.”
Four new levies were added to the tax rolls from voters passing the measures at the ballot box last year, in addition to several replacement levies which update millage amounts to current market values.
The four new levies property owners will see are Plymouth Township’s 5-mill fire and rescue services, Hartsgrove Township’s 3-mill fire services and Saybrook Township Park’s half-mill operating levy. Jefferson Village’s 1.5-mill new fire services levy will be placed on the tax rolls in 2023.
Maki-Cliff said her office is prepared to take tax payments now for property owners wishing to pay prior to receiving their bill in the mail.
“We have lots of options for people to pay their tax bill,” she said. “We take credit card, check, over the phone, online and even cash in-person.”
In addition to traditional payments twice a year with first- and second half, Maki-Cliff and her staff remind property owners that they have the option to pay on a payment plan.
“We try to be as flexible as possible and are always happy to work with tax payers to lower the burden of tax payments,” she said.
Tax bills for non-mobile home properties will be mailed Friday, but can be paid now.
“No one enjoys paying taxes, but we have many resources on our website to learn where your charge comes from, what the money goes to, and how you can appeal or lower your tax amount,” he said.
The Auditor’s Office has seen an increase in tax credit applications since Thomas took office, which he credits to his public education on such matters. Now is the time to learn more and sign up for those programs, he said.
The official certification of taxes to the Treasurer’s Office also starts the clock for Board of Revision complaints. Property owners have until March 31 to file a property value complaint with the Auditor’s Office.
“The Board of Revision process is for those who believe that our market value is above what they could have sold their property for on the open market on Jan. 1, 2021,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.