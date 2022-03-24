JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Local Food Guide is expected to be finished by May 1, said OSU Extension Community Development Educator Julie Wayman.
The guide began about six years ago, Wayman said.
“It was initiated by three Ohio State Master Gardeners — Meghan Davis, Kathy Presciano and Ann Rapose,” Wayman said. “They came to an Ashtabula Food Council meeting and said they wanted to do this project, so we formed a team around it.”
Davis said there is usually a committee of three to five volunteers who work on the guide every year.
The guide has sizably increased since it started, Davis said.
The guide has been sent out to the various farms and other entities included in it for proofreading, Wayman said.
The guide includes information on farms around the county, Wayman said. “We’ve certainly expanded the number of listings as we find either farms that we weren’t aware of or farms that have come online,” she said. The guide also lists food banks and farmers markets. This year, the guide will include a section on retail shops that feature local food, Wayman said.
Stores like Better-n-Bulk and Byler’s Community Kitchen are included in this year’s guide, Davis said.
“We’ve got 12 retail stores now, including an online marketplace,” Davis said.
The online marketplace, called Market Wagon, delivers local food on Thursdays, Davis said.
“We just see much more availability of opportunities to buy local food,” Davis said.
Facebook icons were added to the guide previously, and this year, Instagram icons were added to keep up to date with how groups share information, Wayman said.
“Generally, we had targeted the general consumer for the guide, but more recently I’ve gotten feedback from other [agriculture] professionals that they use it kind of as a tool to understand what’s happening in the county,” Wayman said. “And I also believe a lot of the farms use it as a networking tool, or a way to find out about other producers.”
The guide works well for both farmers and consumers, Davis said.
Davis said while the group initially wanted to make a nice, glossy publication, but that is expensive and the information changes every year.
“So we’ve decided to continue with the easy, copy-machine for this, and it’s worked out well for us,” Davis said. “It’s free to be in it, it’s free to get a copy of the guide, so it’s work out really well.”
Seeing all of the opportunities to buy local is impressive, Davis said.
The guide includes information about what farms accept WIC and SNAP benefits, Wayman said.
“Interest in local food seems to be at a high following the pandemic and concerns over supply chain [issues],” Wayman said. “We just hope it’s a valuable resource to consumers.”
