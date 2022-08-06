JEFFERSON — The Royal Court will be crowned Monday evening after the Youth Parade in front of the grandstand.
That’s one day earlier than in past years due to scheduling issues, said Jenna Hoyt, educator for 4-H at the Ohio State University Extension Office in Jefferson.
Rules for the 2022 Ashtabula County Junior Fair Royal Court:
• Each contestant must be a resident of Ohio and a member of a specified Ashtabula County youth organization.
• King and queen contestants must be between the ages of 15-18 years of age as of Jan. 1 of the current fair year.
• Prince and princess contestants must be between the ages of 12-14 years of age as of Jan. 1 of the current fair year.
• Contestants can not be married, or the parent of a child.
• If between the ages of 16-19 the Junior Fair Queen must enter the Ohio Fairs Queen Contest at the Ohio Fair Manager’s Association Convention after being crowned.
THE CANDIDATES AT A GLANCE
KING
Darron Jones
Age: 17
Parents: Douglas and Sharon Jones
City: Ashtabula
4-H Club: Zoo Crew
School: St. John
Travis Luce
Age: 17
Parents: William and Melissa Luce
City: Andover
4-H Club: Country Bumpkins
School: Lakeland Community College
QUEEN
Hannah Anderson
Age: 16
Parents: Walter and Maretta Anderson
City: Conneaut
4-H Club: The Cutting Edge
School: Conneaut High School
Mikenzie Brown
Age: 16
Parents: Carrie Brown
City: Jefferson
4-H Club: Prime Bovine
School: Jefferson Area High School
Audrey Campbell
Age: 16
Parents: Michael Campbell and Chris Babb
City: Andover
4-H Club: Country Bumpkins
School: Pymatuning Valley High School
Bridget Darby
Age: 16
Parents: John and Ann Marie Darby
City: Jefferson
4-H Club: Barns and Buttons 4-H Club, Sheffield Target Masters 4-H Club and Venture Crew 2223
School: Home School
Lilly Luce
Age: 15
Parents: William and Melissa Luce
City: Andover
4-H Club: Country Bumpkins
School: Atech and Pymatuning Valley
Brooke Myers
Age: 17
Parents: Keith and Cheri Myers
City: Conneaut
4-H Club: The Cutting Edge 4-H Club
School: College Undecided
Emily Richards
Age: 18
Parents: Randy and Suzy Richards
City: Ashtabula
4-H Club: Milkshakes
School: Lakeside High School and Kent State Ashtabula
Kimberly Roxberry
Age: 16
Parents: Doug Roxberry and Amy Bernato
City: Austinburg
4-H Club: Zoo Crew
School: St. John School
Layla Sanzo
Age: 15
Parents: Nicholas and Rachel Sanzo
City: Windsor
4-H Club: Barnyard Buddies
School: Homeschool
PRINCE
Gregory Babb
Age: 14
Parents: Chris and the late Jeff Babb, and Michael Campbell
City: Andover
4-H Club: Country Bumpkins
School: Pymatuning Valley
PRINCESS
Baylee Fogus
Age: 13
Parents: Kim Braden
City: Pierpont
4-H Club: Country Bumpkins
School: Pymatuning Valley
Brooklyn Haley
Age: 12
Parents: Marielle and Brandon Haley, and Charlie Weaver
City: Roaming Shores
4-H Club: Xtreme Country Bumpkins
School: Pymatuning Valley Middle School
Amelia Kelner
Age: 12
Parents: Andrew and Kourtney Kelner
City: Jefferson
4-H Club: Barns and Buttons
School: St. John
Violet Luce
Age: 13
Parents: William and Melissa Luce
City: Andover
4-H Club: Country Bumpkins
School: Pymatuning Valley
Violet Morse
Age: 13
Parents: Dennis and Angelique Morse
City: Rome
4-H Club: New Valley Livestock
School: Grand Valley Middle School
Baylee Oskin
Age: 13
Parents: Brandi Foster
City: Jefferson
4-H Club: Dusty Riders
School: Jefferson Junior High School
