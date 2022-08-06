JEFFERSON — The Royal Court will be crowned Monday evening after the Youth Parade in front of the grandstand.

That’s one day earlier than in past years due to scheduling issues, said Jenna Hoyt, educator for 4-H at the Ohio State University Extension Office in Jefferson.

Rules for the 2022 Ashtabula County Junior Fair Royal Court:

• Each contestant must be a resident of Ohio and a member of a specified Ashtabula County youth organization.

• King and queen contestants must be between the ages of 15-18 years of age as of Jan. 1 of the current fair year.

• Prince and princess contestants must be between the ages of 12-14 years of age as of Jan. 1 of the current fair year.

• Contestants can not be married, or the parent of a child.

• If between the ages of 16-19 the Junior Fair Queen must enter the Ohio Fairs Queen Contest at the Ohio Fair Manager’s Association Convention after being crowned.

THE CANDIDATES AT A GLANCE

KING

Darron Jones

Age: 17

Parents: Douglas and Sharon Jones

City: Ashtabula

4-H Club: Zoo Crew

School: St. John

Travis Luce

Age: 17

Parents: William and Melissa Luce

City: Andover

4-H Club: Country Bumpkins

School: Lakeland Community College

QUEEN

Hannah Anderson

Age: 16

Parents: Walter and Maretta Anderson

City: Conneaut

4-H Club: The Cutting Edge

School: Conneaut High School

Mikenzie Brown

Age: 16

Parents: Carrie Brown

City: Jefferson

4-H Club: Prime Bovine

School: Jefferson Area High School

Audrey Campbell

Age: 16

Parents: Michael Campbell and Chris Babb

City: Andover

4-H Club: Country Bumpkins

School: Pymatuning Valley High School

Bridget Darby

Age: 16

Parents: John and Ann Marie Darby

City: Jefferson

4-H Club: Barns and Buttons 4-H Club, Sheffield Target Masters 4-H Club and Venture Crew 2223

School: Home School

Lilly Luce

Age: 15

Parents: William and Melissa Luce

City: Andover

4-H Club: Country Bumpkins

School: Atech and Pymatuning Valley

Brooke Myers

Age: 17

Parents: Keith and Cheri Myers

City: Conneaut

4-H Club: The Cutting Edge 4-H Club

School: College Undecided

Emily Richards

Age: 18

Parents: Randy and Suzy Richards

City: Ashtabula

4-H Club: Milkshakes

School: Lakeside High School and Kent State Ashtabula

Kimberly Roxberry

Age: 16

Parents: Doug Roxberry and Amy Bernato

City: Austinburg

4-H Club: Zoo Crew

School: St. John School

Layla Sanzo

Age: 15

Parents: Nicholas and Rachel Sanzo

City: Windsor

4-H Club: Barnyard Buddies

School: Homeschool

PRINCE

Gregory Babb

Age: 14

Parents: Chris and the late Jeff Babb, and Michael Campbell

City: Andover

4-H Club: Country Bumpkins

School: Pymatuning Valley

PRINCESS

Baylee Fogus

Age: 13

Parents: Kim Braden

City: Pierpont

4-H Club: Country Bumpkins

School: Pymatuning Valley

Brooklyn Haley

Age: 12

Parents: Marielle and Brandon Haley, and Charlie Weaver

City: Roaming Shores

4-H Club: Xtreme Country Bumpkins

School: Pymatuning Valley Middle School

Amelia Kelner

Age: 12

Parents: Andrew and Kourtney Kelner

City: Jefferson

4-H Club: Barns and Buttons

School: St. John

Violet Luce

Age: 13

Parents: William and Melissa Luce

City: Andover

4-H Club: Country Bumpkins

School: Pymatuning Valley

Violet Morse

Age: 13

Parents: Dennis and Angelique Morse

City: Rome

4-H Club: New Valley Livestock

School: Grand Valley Middle School

Baylee Oskin

Age: 13

Parents: Brandi Foster

City: Jefferson

4-H Club: Dusty Riders

School: Jefferson Junior High School

