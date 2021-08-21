GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority reported at a meeting on Friday morning that bed tax numbers had jumped back from lower 2020 levels.
CFA Bookkeeper Don Orqvest said the CFA has received $240,000 for 2021 to date, compared to $137,000 the CFA had received at this point last year.
The CFA receives 40 percent of the county’s bed tax.
Orqvest said there has so far only been one month in 2021 where the CFA received less bed tax funds than it received in 2019.
“Hopefully, it will continue for the rest of the year,” Orqvest said. “Not guaranteed, but it’s looking promising.”
Bed tax numbers dropped about $75,000 in 2020, according to information from the CFA.
CFA members Toni Armeni and Stephanie Siegel discussed new software the county had proposed purchasing. Armeni said the software the county reviewed does a lot of things, and it is to the benefit of the county to gather more bed tax.
Siegel, who is also the director of the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the program that was proposed, LODGINGRevs, was also her pick of the two that were presented.
The county currently collects bed tax for about eight communities, and charges a 5 percent fee, Siegel said. Communities that collect bed tax on their own received a letter from the county offering to collect bed tax with that same 5 percent fee, Siegel said.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said there is a big variation in bed tax numbers.
Siegel said she previously asked Ducro if the software would generate enough money to take away the 5 percent cost.
“There’s still some questions being asked before [the Convention and Visitors Bureau] board is approving moving forward,” Siegel said.
Ducro thanked Armeni and Siegel for participating in the selection process.
He said that the county has voted to approve a contract with LODGINGRevs, with a quote putting the price at $12,500 per year and a $4,000 startup fee.
The county would be appreciative of any way the CFA and Convention and Visitor Bureau could help offset the cost, Ducro said.
Ducro said the county has collected five to six hundred dollars from the smaller communities for which the county collects bed tax.
“I think what we would want to go back and do is re-evaluate what those figures look like,” Ducro said. “Maybe we can adjust that to 2 percent for everybody.”
Ducro said some of the communities the county collects bed tax for are receiving funds annually instead of monthly because the amounts are so small.
Ducro said a contract with LODGINGRevs could be executed within a week or two, and the estimated time it will take to get the system up and running is six months.
