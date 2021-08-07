Tuesday, Aug. 10

Sponsor of the Day

Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehab Center

SENIOR CITIZENS DAY — ages 62 and over

$1 admission to grounds all day

9 a.m. — Flag raising at grandstand

Jr. Fair Saddle Horse/ Jumping - Saddle Horse Arena

Jr. Fair Poultry Show & Showmanship - Kaszar Show Barn

Jr. Fair Dairy Steer Show - Kaszar Show Barn

Dairy Beef Feeder Show - Kaszar Show Barn

10 a.m. — Jr. Fair Sheep Show - MAC Arena

11 a.m. — Bicycle Decorating & Races & Sack Races - grandstand

Noon — Jr. Fair Equine Flag Ceremony Ceremony & Crowning of Equine Royalty - Saddle Horse Arena

Following ceremony Jr. Fair Equine Project Judging/Showmanship

1 p.m. — Ashtabula County Commissioners meeting - Expo Center

Frog Jumping Contest - Grandstand

Jr. Fair Market Goat Show - MAC Arena

2:30 p.m. —  Jr. Fair Alpaca & Llama Show - Draft Horse Ring

4 p.m. — Draft Horse Driving Competition - Saddle Horse Complex

5:30 p.m. — Royal Court Crowning & Youth Parade - grandstand

6 p.m. — Thunder Creek Band performs in Barnard Pavilion

7 p.m. — 4-H Sewing, Food, Nutrition and General Projects Awards - Expo Center

7:30 p.m. — 4-H Style Review- Expo Center Stage

8:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Barnyard Olympics, free grandstand show

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Sponsor of the Day

Trumbull Ashtabula Plant

FAMILY DAY

Kids 14 and under admitted free to grounds all day.

All day ride pass: $5

9 a.m. —  Jr. Fair Horse Project Judging - Saddle Horse Arena

Market Poultry Show & Showmanship - Kaszar Show Barn

Jr. Fair Dairy Judging By Breed, Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship -Kaszar Show Barn

10 a.m. — Draft Horse Halter Classes - Draft Horse Ring

Find Pennies in Sawdust - Grandstand

11 a.m. to noon — Kids Drawing Contest (entries) - Expo Center

1 p.m. — Kids Drawing awards - Expo Center

Egg and Spoon Race - Grandstand

2 p.m. — Water Balloon Toss - Grandstand

3 p.m. — Jr. Fair Swine Weight Classes & Showmanship - MAC Arena

6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit and Cavy Showmanship - Kaszar Show Barn

ZZO Band performs in Barnard Pavilion

Drawing for six bicycles - Registration Tent Race Horse Barns

6:30 p.m. — Poultry Awards - Expo Center

Power Wheels - Grandstand

7:30 p.m. — DEMOLITION DERBY, $5 admission to grandstand, $10 for pit area

Lowe’s Crafts for Kids —Times to be announced

 

Thursday, Aug. 12

Sponsor of the Day Gazette Newspapers

VETERANS APPRECIATION DAY

Veterans free admission to grounds all day with identification 

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Judging/ Gaming,Trail, Extreme Cowboy & Extra Classes - Saddle Horse Arena

10 a.m. — Draft Horse Farm Team Hitch Class & Log Pull - Draft Horse Ring

Jr. Fair Goat Show/Harness & Pack Goat Show - MAC Arena

Rooster Crowing Contest - Barnard Pavilion

Open Class Beef Show - Kaszar Show Barn

11:30 a.m. — Harness Racing & Pari-Mutuel Wagering - Grandstand

1 p.m. — Junior FairBeef Breeding Show - Kaszar Show Barn

2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Feeder Show Showmanship & Weight Class - Kaszar Show Barn

4 p.m.— Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship - Kaszar Show Barn

5 p.m. — Flyover/Salute to Veterans over the grandstand

6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Steer Show - Kaszar Show Barn

Jr. Fair Rabbit and Cavy Show - MAC Arena

High Horse Band performs in Barnard Pavilion

7 p.m. — KOI DRAG RACING, free grandstand show

$10 pit area

 

Friday, Aug. 13

Sponsor of the Day University Hospitals Geneva & Conneaut

SENIOR CITIZENS DAY for ages 62 and over

$1 admission to grounds all day

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Pleasure Show - Saddle Horse Arena

9:30 a.m. — Dairy Pee Wee Show - Kaszar Show Barn

10 a.m. — Dairy All Breeds Open Class Show - Kaszar Show Barn

11:30 a.m. — Harness Racing & Pari-Mutuel Wagering - Grandstand

1 p.m. — Small Animal Costume Contest - MAC Arena

4:30 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch Classes - Saddle Horse Arena

7 p.m. — Plan B performs in Barnard Pavilion

7:30 p.m. — RODEO, BULLS, BRONCS & BARRELS — $5 admission to grandstand

8 p.m. — Canter Gaming — Saddle Horse Arena

 

Saturday, Aug. 14

Sponsor of the Day Berkshire Hathaway/The Rick Furmage Team

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Versatility - Saddle Horse Arena

10 a.m. — Open Class Goat Show - Kaszar Show Barn

10 a.m. — Market Livestock Sale - Grandstand

11 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Walk Trot Gaming - Saddle Horse Arena

4 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dog Awards - Expo Center

4:30 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch Classes - Saddle Horse Arena

6:30 p.m. — Power Wheels - Grandstand

7 p.m. — Rough Cut Band performs at Barnard Pavilion

7:30 p.m. — DEMOLITION DERBY, $5 admission to grandstand

9 p.m. — Jr. Fair Fun Horse Show - Saddle Horse Arena

 

Sunday, Aug. 15

Sponsor of the Day Robinson Equipment

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Truck Show - Racetrack

11 a.m. — Stock Tractor / Stock 4x4 Pull - Grandstand

MAC Awards - MAC Arena

Jr. Fair Equine Awards Ceremony - Horse Pavilion & Arena

Noon to 5 p.m. — Agriculture Adventure Scavenger Hunt - Jr. Fair Board Office

1 p.m. — NKTPA Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration - by Grange Building

4-H Cloverbud Graduation - MAC Arena

2 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull - by Grange Building

Jr. Fair Super Showman Contest 

6 p.m. — MODIFIED TRACTOR/4x4 & SEMI PULLS - $5 admission to grandstand, $10 to track and pit area

10 p.m. — Fair closes 

 

Regular admission is $8, children ages 4 and younger get in free every day. Rides by Lisko Amusements are free with the daily $8 admission ticket. Live pony rides cost extra.

With any passes or special admissions, a wristband is needed to ride the rides and are $5.

The rides by Lisko Amusements will be open 1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Wednesday; 1-5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit ashtabulafair.com or call 440-576-7626.

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you