Tuesday, Aug. 10
Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehab Center
SENIOR CITIZENS DAY — ages 62 and over
$1 admission to grounds all day
9 a.m. — Flag raising at grandstand
Jr. Fair Saddle Horse/ Jumping - Saddle Horse Arena
Jr. Fair Poultry Show & Showmanship - Kaszar Show Barn
Jr. Fair Dairy Steer Show - Kaszar Show Barn
Dairy Beef Feeder Show - Kaszar Show Barn
10 a.m. — Jr. Fair Sheep Show - MAC Arena
11 a.m. — Bicycle Decorating & Races & Sack Races - grandstand
Noon — Jr. Fair Equine Flag Ceremony Ceremony & Crowning of Equine Royalty - Saddle Horse Arena
Following ceremony Jr. Fair Equine Project Judging/Showmanship
1 p.m. — Ashtabula County Commissioners meeting - Expo Center
Frog Jumping Contest - Grandstand
Jr. Fair Market Goat Show - MAC Arena
2:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Alpaca & Llama Show - Draft Horse Ring
4 p.m. — Draft Horse Driving Competition - Saddle Horse Complex
5:30 p.m. — Royal Court Crowning & Youth Parade - grandstand
6 p.m. — Thunder Creek Band performs in Barnard Pavilion
7 p.m. — 4-H Sewing, Food, Nutrition and General Projects Awards - Expo Center
7:30 p.m. — 4-H Style Review- Expo Center Stage
8:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Barnyard Olympics, free grandstand show
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Trumbull Ashtabula Plant
FAMILY DAY
Kids 14 and under admitted free to grounds all day.
All day ride pass: $5
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Project Judging - Saddle Horse Arena
Market Poultry Show & Showmanship - Kaszar Show Barn
Jr. Fair Dairy Judging By Breed, Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship -Kaszar Show Barn
10 a.m. — Draft Horse Halter Classes - Draft Horse Ring
Find Pennies in Sawdust - Grandstand
11 a.m. to noon — Kids Drawing Contest (entries) - Expo Center
1 p.m. — Kids Drawing awards - Expo Center
Egg and Spoon Race - Grandstand
2 p.m. — Water Balloon Toss - Grandstand
3 p.m. — Jr. Fair Swine Weight Classes & Showmanship - MAC Arena
6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit and Cavy Showmanship - Kaszar Show Barn
ZZO Band performs in Barnard Pavilion
Drawing for six bicycles - Registration Tent Race Horse Barns
6:30 p.m. — Poultry Awards - Expo Center
Power Wheels - Grandstand
7:30 p.m. — DEMOLITION DERBY, $5 admission to grandstand, $10 for pit area
Lowe’s Crafts for Kids —Times to be announced
Thursday, Aug. 12
Sponsor of the Day Gazette Newspapers
VETERANS APPRECIATION DAY
Veterans free admission to grounds all day with identification
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Judging/ Gaming,Trail, Extreme Cowboy & Extra Classes - Saddle Horse Arena
10 a.m. — Draft Horse Farm Team Hitch Class & Log Pull - Draft Horse Ring
Jr. Fair Goat Show/Harness & Pack Goat Show - MAC Arena
Rooster Crowing Contest - Barnard Pavilion
Open Class Beef Show - Kaszar Show Barn
11:30 a.m. — Harness Racing & Pari-Mutuel Wagering - Grandstand
1 p.m. — Junior FairBeef Breeding Show - Kaszar Show Barn
2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Feeder Show Showmanship & Weight Class - Kaszar Show Barn
4 p.m.— Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship - Kaszar Show Barn
5 p.m. — Flyover/Salute to Veterans over the grandstand
6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Steer Show - Kaszar Show Barn
Jr. Fair Rabbit and Cavy Show - MAC Arena
High Horse Band performs in Barnard Pavilion
7 p.m. — KOI DRAG RACING, free grandstand show
$10 pit area
Friday, Aug. 13
Sponsor of the Day University Hospitals Geneva & Conneaut
SENIOR CITIZENS DAY for ages 62 and over
$1 admission to grounds all day
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Pleasure Show - Saddle Horse Arena
9:30 a.m. — Dairy Pee Wee Show - Kaszar Show Barn
10 a.m. — Dairy All Breeds Open Class Show - Kaszar Show Barn
11:30 a.m. — Harness Racing & Pari-Mutuel Wagering - Grandstand
1 p.m. — Small Animal Costume Contest - MAC Arena
4:30 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch Classes - Saddle Horse Arena
7 p.m. — Plan B performs in Barnard Pavilion
7:30 p.m. — RODEO, BULLS, BRONCS & BARRELS — $5 admission to grandstand
8 p.m. — Canter Gaming — Saddle Horse Arena
Saturday, Aug. 14
Sponsor of the Day Berkshire Hathaway/The Rick Furmage Team
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Versatility - Saddle Horse Arena
10 a.m. — Open Class Goat Show - Kaszar Show Barn
10 a.m. — Market Livestock Sale - Grandstand
11 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Walk Trot Gaming - Saddle Horse Arena
4 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dog Awards - Expo Center
4:30 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch Classes - Saddle Horse Arena
6:30 p.m. — Power Wheels - Grandstand
7 p.m. — Rough Cut Band performs at Barnard Pavilion
7:30 p.m. — DEMOLITION DERBY, $5 admission to grandstand
9 p.m. — Jr. Fair Fun Horse Show - Saddle Horse Arena
Sunday, Aug. 15
Sponsor of the Day Robinson Equipment
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Truck Show - Racetrack
11 a.m. — Stock Tractor / Stock 4x4 Pull - Grandstand
MAC Awards - MAC Arena
Jr. Fair Equine Awards Ceremony - Horse Pavilion & Arena
Noon to 5 p.m. — Agriculture Adventure Scavenger Hunt - Jr. Fair Board Office
1 p.m. — NKTPA Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration - by Grange Building
4-H Cloverbud Graduation - MAC Arena
2 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull - by Grange Building
Jr. Fair Super Showman Contest
6 p.m. — MODIFIED TRACTOR/4x4 & SEMI PULLS - $5 admission to grandstand, $10 to track and pit area
10 p.m. — Fair closes
Regular admission is $8, children ages 4 and younger get in free every day. Rides by Lisko Amusements are free with the daily $8 admission ticket. Live pony rides cost extra.
With any passes or special admissions, a wristband is needed to ride the rides and are $5.
The rides by Lisko Amusements will be open 1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Wednesday; 1-5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit ashtabulafair.com or call 440-576-7626.
