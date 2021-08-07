CONNEAUT — Everybody is keeping up with the Royals these days, and no where more so than the Ashtabula County Fair.
Rachel Myers, 19, who was crowned queen at last year’s down-sized fair, is now attending the Erie Institute of Medical and Business Careers in Erie, Pa.
“I am attending this school to earn my associates degree as a veterinary technician,” she said. “I am also a member of the Cutting Edge 4-H Club.”
Brier Streets, 18, who was crowned king at the 2020 fair, graduated from Geneva High School in June and plans to attend the University of Akron this fall. He’s interested in chemical engineering, he said.
Myers has been a 4-H member for 12 years and her project is her dog.
“My dog Maggie and I have participated in the dog 4-H project for four years with this being our fifth and final year in the project,” she said. “I chose to do the dog project because I wanted to learn more about dogs and I love spending time with my dog. In the future I plan to graduate from the Vet Tech program to further my career in this field.”
Streets, a member of the Zoo Crew 4-H Club, raises pigs for 4-H.
“Pigs are my third favorite animal and I’ve been raising them since I can remember,” he said. “I love that there will be more people to see my project this year, and hopefully, drive up the price of my pig at the Market Animal Sale.”
Myers is very excited to be able to have a full fair this year and participate in the events. She’s a member of the Junior Fair Board and they put on a lot of events throughout fair week.
“I am most looking forward to being able to hold these events,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”
