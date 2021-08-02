School, just the word conjures up memories.
In 2001, Ashtabula and Harbor high schools consolidated into one — Lakeside High School in Saybrook Township, followed by a new Lakeside Junior High built nearby and five new elementary schools on one campus on Wade Avenue in Ashtabula.
Opinions both pro and con filled school board and city council meetings at the time, but now, 20 years later, how do local residents feel about it?
Kathy Notter Severino said it was one of the best things that happened for the benefit of the children of this city.
“What a powerful educational design, bringing the expertise of many educators together to collaborate on the behalf of the [elementary] children,” she said. “This design allows children to be mobile within the city, but never having to change a classroom, teacher, bus or friends.”
Severino believes neighborhood schools served their purpose when generations lived in their neighborhood and went to those schools, but things aren’t the same now.
“People are more mobile, shop outside their neighborhood even their city,” she said. “These students know no other way. No way is ever convenient for everyone, but we do what we need to for our kids. This is good for our kids!”
Joshua Williams said he was a kid when the consolidation took place. The students took it well, but “the adults couldn’t handle it.”
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV remembers working with the students on the process of selecting the name, mascot and colors for the new school.
“They were so engaged and proud. I regret we did not become the Ashtabula Mariners with purple, black and gold colors to keep our namesake and unique mascot, while preserving our heritage, but I understand why it did not happen and am not salty,” he said. “We have beautiful new facilities that people rave about when they visit or see them for the first time. We should be so proud as a community.”
Durco said the campus-style elementary campus has addressed the problematic issue of students transferring in and out of class throughout the years as their residence changes in the district.
Maryann Stevenson, who was on the school board at the time, said, “It makes feel old thinking about all our efforts back then, to give our students what they have today.”
Joan Billman said it took herself and four other women to convince Dr. Licate that the community would support consolidation.
“We designed and distributed a support postcard that when collected, numbered over 1,500,” she said. “We presented them to him, with his wife, Emily’s card on the top of the stack.”
Karen Thomas believes it was the worse thing that ever happened to the schools.
“I graduated from Harbor High in 1983,” she said. “When they consolidated the schools, I made my self a promise then that I would never go to a football game at Lakeside and I never have.”
Brenda Hall is still salty.
“We bought a house in the Harbor so my son could graduate from Harbor. What a waste,” she said. “If I had known about the consolation I would have moved elsewhere. What I like best about my school? It wasn’t the panthers and it wasn’t the dragons.”
Cori Arbuckle said the city lost the buzz and excitement of the Harbor vs. Ashtabula rivalry games.
When Lana Cox-Scheuvront bought her house, her children could walk to school, but then after the campus was built, the campus style was too far for my children to walk.
Jackie Maple said she feels like we’ve lost the sense of small communities.
“I’m so happy I got to attend Plymouth Elementary, it gave me a sense of belonging and community,” she said. “We knew our neighbors and their families just from attending school functions. We were lucky to live in those years.”
Crystal Blackburn said two of her nephews and a few other kids said the adults lied saying that everything was peaceful and there were no fights after the consolidation.
“There were fist fights happening between the two schools,” she said. “I’m glad I wasn’t in school when they decided to do that.”
Tim Cevera just said it was a “big mistake.”
Kari Hall, Lakeside’s Class of 2002, said it was a mess.
Michael Nierzejewski recalled that the board of education lost the trust of the community by saying the levy would be used to build new elementary schools near the existing locations.
“Then, after the levy passed, switching to the campus-style grade schools in Saybrook,” he said. “The new high school was a fine idea, but the elementary schools were not.”
