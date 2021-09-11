The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, is one of Tim Kolman’s first memories.
He was just 4 years old when the terrorist group al-Qaida launched a series of four coordinated attacks against the United States using four hijacked passenger airplanes. Two of the planes crashed into the Twin Towers of New York City’s World Trade Center, while a third was flown into the Pentagon, the Department of Defense headquarters, near Washington. Passengers on the fourth plane, likely bound for the White House, retook control of the aircraft and crashed it into a field in Pennsylvania.
“I was real young,” said Kolman, a native of Ashtabula. “All I remember is my mom freaking out.”
Megan Allega Justice of Jefferson was 9 years old and living in Brecksville at the time. She remembers being in school when it hapwpened.
“They put a TV out in the entrance area of my elementary school and turned on the news and told us what was happening and let us watch it from the news,” she said. “Just us older kids got to watch it. Then when we went out to play at the end of the day I remember the teachers looking up at the sky commenting about how they have never seen the sky with no planes in it.”
In contrast, older Americans vividly remember 9/11. Twenty years have passed since the deadliest attack on American soil and Americans about 8 years old or older at the time can remember exactly where they were when they heard the news, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.
For many younger people, though, 9/11 is a subject learned at school — like Baby Boomers learned of nuclear war and Hiroshima.
“I was scared but more confused: I was only 8 so I didn’t understand the severity of it,” said Samantha Addair of Dorset. “I didn’t understand words like ‘terrorist attack’ at the time.”
She remembers the school stopping classes and just watching the events unfold on TV.
“I think we might have had an early dismissal,” she said.
Addair’s memory of that day is to be expected, according to research on collective memory and certain memories that can define generations, such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, or the Challenger space shuttle explosion.
In a 2016 study, Howard Schuman and Amy Corning, researchers with the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor’s Institute for Social Research, compared years of survey data on the Vietnam War and 9/11 to predict how generations of Americans might remember the attacks.
Their study suggests that events happening when people are between 10 and 30 years old have the greatest likelihood of defining generations. While children younger than 10 at the time may be too young to fully understand the significance of an event.
Many Americans have grown up in a post-9/11 world, where stricter airport security measures, having bags checked at large events and the U.S. war in Afghanistan have always been a reality.
Sienna Park, 19, of Jefferson, who wasn’t born when 9/11 happened, recalls watching and reading about it in school.
“We always had a moment of silence,” she said. “I remember only being in third grade and having to watch people jump from the Twin Towers to their deaths, which was pretty traumatic.”
Abigail Mann, 20, of Geneva, reiterated Park’s comments.
“It was scary and disturbing,” she said. “The teachers would show us movies about the attacks and it was very upsetting to a little kid.”
With 20 years of American-led conflict in Afghanistan coming to an end, Jefferson native Katie Lynn Hays said it is important for memories of 9/11 to be passed down to the next generation. Hays was in her sophomore year of college on 9/11 and remembers it well.
“My boyfriend woke me up hollering, ‘We are under attack! A plane just hit the World Trade Towers,’” she said. “So I got up and turned on the ‘Today Show’ and watched TV all day.”
In contrast, for her younger sister, Cherie, 33, it was a day of confusion and chaos.
“I was walking to class [at my middle school] and as we passed the computer teacher’s classroom, he ran out and yelled, ‘A plane just hit the Twin Towers,’” she said. “I just remember my mom coming to the school early and picking us up. She was very upset.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.