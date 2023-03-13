ASHTABULA — The staff of 2-1-1 Ashtabula County on Wednesday presented the Lighthouse Harvest Foundation with the inaugural Sandra Kelly Community Partner of the Year Award.
Lighthouse Harvest’s goal is that no one should go without food, clothing or other essentials of life. They operate a food pantry, clothing bank, soup kitchen and linen room at 2926 Lake Ave., Ashtabula. They are open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The award recognizes the late Sandra Kelly, an outstanding community partner of the 2-1-1 Ashtabula County Information and Referral program.
Kelly was a longtime operator for the 2-1-1 Ashtabula County program. She died last December.
Throughout her 15 years with the program, Kelly assisted thousands of callers looking for information and resources and was a staple of the program.
“Her kind, caring nature was felt by callers and fellow co-workers every day,” said Alissa Holdson of Ashtabula County Community Action Agency.
The Sandra Kelly Community Partner of the Year Award will be given each year to a resource in the 2-1-1 database that embodies Kelly’s helping spirit and commitment to serving those in need.
“2-1-1 Ashtabula County is proud to present the first Sandra Kelly Community Partner of the Year Award to the Lighthouse Harvest Foundation for 2022,” Holdson said.
For hours and more information on their various programs, you can call them at 440-998-7813 or just dial 2-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.