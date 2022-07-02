ASHTABULA — 2-1-1 Ashtabula County, a program of the Ashtabula County Community Action Agency, this week received its re-accreditation from the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS). 2-1-1
Ashtabula County is a comprehensive Information and Referral (I&R) program that provides inquirers with information and referrals to community services.
With securing its third Accreditation, 2-1-1 Ashtabula County is now accredited through 2026.
Samantha Dragon, Community Resources Manager, said, “2-1-1 Ashtabula County is always proud of our hardworking staff. They do their best every day to provide accurate information about local community resources to the individuals who need it.”
The staff’s hard work and dedication is reflected in the award, she said.
“We will continue to bring what we have learned from accreditation forward to provide the best service we can to residents of Ashtabula County,” she said.
The staff at 2-1-1 wish to thank all of our community partners and public for your continued support so that we can maintain high-quality I&R right here in Ashtabula County.
