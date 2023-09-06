GENEVA — After a significant number of Geneva Area City Schools buses failed inspections last week, transportation at the schools was back up and running on Tuesday.
“All students were able to be transported as of this morning,” Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said in an email on Tuesday. “The only cancellation for certain routes was Friday afternoon (Sept 1). There are currently 18 buses up and running.”
Hrina-Treharn said buses can fail inspections for a range of issues, from not enough padding in a seat to mechanical issues, but did not state the exact issues that caused the buses to fail their inspections.
On Friday, the district announced that 11 of their 22 buses had failed inspections conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The district initially had 23 buses that had passed inspection, but one was involved in a crash the day before the school year started, according to the district’s statement.
The district has also purchased eight buses, two of which have been delivered, according to the statement on the website.
According to a statement from the Gates Mills Police Department, a Geneva Area City Schools bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, with 31 students and four adults on-board. No one was injured in the crash, and the driver of the bus was cited for failing to maintain an assured clear distance.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released by the Gates Mills Police Department.
