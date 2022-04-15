ASHTABULA — The juvenile accused of shooting a 32-year-old man during an argument April 3 on Main Avenue has turned himself in, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.
The charges will be filed against the 17-year-old suspect in Juvenile Court by the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office. Those charges are confidential because the suspect is a minor.
“Officers learned the incident allegedly began as an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend that escalated when each sought the assistance of family or friends,” City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said. “The altercation ended when one of the boyfriend’s friends shot one of the girlfriend’s family members.”
Police believe the juvenile was the shooter, Stell said.
The victim was shot twice in the torso and is recovering from his injuries.
Brent Loveland, 20, of Ashtabula, was arrested while walking on West 58th Street a short time after the shooting.
He faces several charges, including felonious assault, a second-degree felony for being a party to the alleged crime; domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony; falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Municipal Court records
At Loveland’s first court appearance Monday afternoon, bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend, according to court records.
Detectives are still investigating the incident and no further information is available at this time, Stell said.
