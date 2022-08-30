BY SHELLEY TERRY
JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation awarded college scholarships to 17 local youth this year.
The recipients consist of high school seniors and returning college students looking to build a great future for themselves.
Foundation President Jim Butler said high school seniors can apply for a 4- H Foundation scholarship, but in recent years, college students have been permitted to re-apply, as well.
“Just a few years ago we barely had enough applicants to award our scholarship budget,” he said. “We wanted to encourage more students to apply. After having kids of my own go through college, we realized that there is lots of help for the high school seniors, but college lasts generally four years and you are on your own.”
The Foundation decided to allow returning students to apply even if they previously received a scholarship.
“The results have been great and we have had a great selection of applicants to pick from,” he said.
Butler also explained the application process: Applications are available online starting Feb. 1. All applications must be received or postmarked by April 1st.
The Foundation has a scholarship committee which then finds judges to critique the applications. Nobody on the Foundation is involved in the selection process, he said.
The judges place the applicants in order of recommendation. The committee then presents a recommendation to the entire board that fits the yearly budget.
“It’s a pretty smooth and a very fair process,” Butler said. “They are looking for candidates that best represent the 4-H program.”
The Foundation would like to congratulate each of the following 2022 recipients:
• Kate Brand, of Jefferson, studying Biology and Psychology at Miami University.
• Megan Brand,of Jefferson, studying Architectural Engineering at University of Cincinnati.
• Ally Durkovic, of Jefferson, studying Finance at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
• Abby Falcone, of Conneaut, studying Early Childhood Education at Cleveland State University.
• Emily Falcone, of Conneaut, studying Animal Science/Pre-vet Med at the University of Findlay.
• Allison Graves, of New Lyme, studying Nursing at Youngstown State University. Awarded the 2022 Mildred Burhenne Memorial Scholarship through the 4-H Foundation.
• Jonathon Kimmerlee, of Pierpont, awarded scholarship to enter college, recently declined the award and enlisted for U.S. military.
• Emily Millard, of Pierpont, studying Nursing and Psychology at Kent State Trumbull Campus.
• Devin Ray, of Jefferson, studying Forensic Science at Defiance College. Awarded the 2022 JJ Stitt Memorial Scholarship through the 4-H Foundation.
• Jared Schwotzer, of Kingsville, studying Mechanical Engineering at Grove City College.
• Shelby Schwotzer, of Kingsville, studying Biology and General Science at Grove City College.
• Garhett Smith, of Dorset, studying Zoo and Wildlife Biology at Malone University’
• Allison Stokes, of New Lyme, studying Marketing at Kent State University.
• Sierra Szuhay, of Jefferson, studying Exercise Science at Wilmington College.
• Emily Taft, of Jefferson, studying History at The Ohio State University
• Allison Wintz, of Jefferson, studying Medical Biology at Cleveland State University.
• Kyra Wise, of Rock Creek, studying Film and Media Arts at Cleveland State University.
To apply in 2023 go to www.ac4hf.com for an application.
