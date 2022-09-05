The 15th annual ‘NAZ CAR’ Cruise-In will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, 1820 S. Ridge W., Ashtabula.

The 15th annual ‘NAZ CAR’ Cruise-In will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, 1820 S. Ridge W., Ashtabula.