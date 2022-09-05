ASHTABULA — The 15th annual ‘NAZ CAR’ Cruise-In will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, 1820 S. Ridge W.
All antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome.
“This year features a concert by great music, free food, dash plaques, best of class medals, children’s activities, a bake sale, door prizes, T-shirts and special displays,” said Matt McKee, a longtime car show committee chairman. “With a nice weather day, we expect 300 to 400 people on the grounds for the show.”
There’s no admission to the show, but donations are always welcome.
“Come out and share a great day with the people of Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene and learn more about the ministries of the church to the community and around the world,” McKee said.
For more information, call the church at 440-992-0246 or email at ashtabulafirstnaz@gmail.com, or call Janet Lipps at 440-576-5418.
