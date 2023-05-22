SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Reservations are being accepted for the 14th Annual Senior Citizens Conference, sponsored by Ashtabula County Job and Family Services.
The conference will be June 9 at Lakeside High School, 6600 Sanborn Road. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. and the program will conclude at 2 p.m.
The conference is free and includes lunch.
This year’s event will focus on “Practical Steps For Wellness,” featuring providers, events and activities available to seniors 60 and older living in Ashtabula County.
Multiple speakers will share info pertaining to elder law, mental health, medication and veterans benefits.
The speakers will be the Judge Albert Camplese of the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, Probate-Juvenile Division; Bridget Sherman of Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board; Barry Shick, Director of Pharmacy Services at Ashtabula County Medical Center and Ben Schwartfigure, Director/CVSO of the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission.
The conference also will include a Tech Room where support will be provided by GreatWave Communications. Seniors may bring their mobile devices, tablets, iPads and cell phones for on-site help.
There will also be a vendor room for vendors to display and talk about their services.
For more information, call Darcy Mosier at 440-994-1240.
