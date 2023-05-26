ASHTABULA — A 14-year-old girl was injured Wednesday after a group of young people were playing with a pistol and it discharged, according to the Ashtabula Police Department.
The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Fort Avenue, police said.
The bullet struck the 14-year-old in the arm. She was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Robert Stell said.
She was later transported to a Cleveland hospital, police said.
A 20-year-old male was arrested at the scene, but police are not releasing his name, nor the charges, until after his arraignment in Municipal Court, police said.
Police remind area residents to keep guns locked up and out of reach of children and teens.
According to Healthychildren.org, between 2015 and 2020, there were at least 2,070 unintentional shootings by children that resulted in 765 deaths and 1,366 non-fatal gun injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.