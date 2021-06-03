ASHTABULA — The 124th annual Our Lady of Peace Parish Festival in honor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be scaled down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rev. Father Raymond Thomas said a great deal of time and thought went into the decision.
“We find ourselves still in the midst of a pandemic and are asking ourselves whether it is safe to hold the festival,” he said. “That reality alone tells me, as much as we all want to see this festival and many others in our community, there still is a great deal of concern for the health and welfare of our parishioners and local community.”
With only one-third of Ashtabula County vaccinated, Thomas said he didn’t want to put people at risk by holding a traditional festival which traditionally attracts a large number of people. As for the extra income the festival brings into the church, Thomas said the parish does not depend on a festival to keep the parish afloat.
For this reason, an “Alternative Festival” will be held on July 11, he said.
This festival will include a 10 a.m. Feast Day Mass in Mount Carmel Church followed by the traditional procession with the Madonna statue. A cavatelli dinner for take-out from noon to 2 p.m. will take place following the procession with seating available outdoors, weather permitting.
Mexican food prepared by the local Hispanic community will be available. Both dinners will be available for take-out with the option to eat outdoors on tables set up by parishioners. Plans for live entertainment are underway.
Orders for either dinner can be made online through Our Lady of Peace web page (www.olopash.org), Facebook page or the Parish App, as well as calling in orders to the Parish Office (440-992-0330).
“An important part of the Alternative Festival and Feast Day celebration will be the Traditional Novena that takes place in Mount Carmel Church July 8-16 at the 8 a.m. morning Mass and 7 p.m. evening Mass,” Thomas said. “This Novena is nine days with specific prayers asking the intercession of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and is celebrated with Mass.”
During what would have been the three days of the festival, July 9, 10, 11, there will be a lottery raffle based on the three-number state lottery that is drawn each evening on that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each day, $4,000 will be given away. Winners will be posted on the Parish Facebook page that evening. Only 125 tickets remain and are available through the Parish Office (440-992-0330), 3312 Lake Ave., for $25 each.
