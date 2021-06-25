$107,500 bond for driver charged in fatal crash 

JEFFERSON — Bond was set at $107,500 for a 54-year-old Ashtabula woman accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Conneaut woman on June 17.
Kimberly Newbold made her initial appearance and preliminary hearing Thursday in Eastern County Court before Judge Harold Specht.
She’s charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree felonies; operating a vehicle while impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor and lanes of travel, a minor misdemeanor, according to court officials.
Specht set the $107,500 cash, surety or 10 percent bond, along with requiring a drug and alcohol assessment. If Newbold makes bond, she will have to wear a GPS tracking device.
Flanked by Public Defender Margaret Brunarski, Newbold pleaded not guilty and the case was bound over to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.
She is being held in the Ashtabula County Jail.
The accident occurred around 7:10 p.m. June 17, when Newbold was driving on Creek Road in Kingsville Township and she drove her Dodge Caravan left of center, hitting a Chevrolet Malibu head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Alicia Stevens, 29, of Conneaut, a passenger in the Malibu, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Malibu, Ashley Katona, 26, of Jefferson, and a minor child received serious injuries and were flown by medical helicopters to area hospitals, according to the OHP.
Newbold sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Ashtabula County Medical Center, according to OHP.
OHP troopers reported they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.
