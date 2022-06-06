Graduation ceremonies, outdoor parties and summer vacations are upon us, and for most people that means trips to the beach and good times with friends, especially for teen drivers.
The period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” for drivers, especially teen drivers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and AAA East Central Ohio.
More than 7,000 people died in summertime crashes involving teen drivers from 2011 to 2020, according to AAA.
“The summer months are the riskiest for inexperienced teen drivers because they typically have more unstructured time behind the wheel and there are more drivers on the road,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central. “Although the facts are tragic, they present an opportunity to focus on and discuss what can be done to improve the safety of teenagers on the road.”
According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash. Speed and nighttime driving are significant factors contributing towards the number of crashes and fatalities involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days.
According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
• 36 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involving teen drivers occurred between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.,
• Data show a 22 percent increase in the average number of nighttime crashes per day involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days compared to the rest of the year, and
• 29 percent of all motor vehicle deaths involving a teen driver were speed-related.
According to the AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72 percent of teen drivers aged 16-18 admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors:
• Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47 percent);
• Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40 percent);
• Texting (35 percent);
• Red-light running (32 percent);
• Aggressive driving (31 percent);
• Drowsy driving (25 percent) and
• Driving without a seatbelt (17 percent).
To keep roads safer this summer, AAA encourages parents to:
• Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.
• Teach by example, and minimize risky behavior when driving.
• Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.
• Conduct at least 65 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.
The 100 days of summer also encompass the main time to ride motorcycles. In 2020, about 60 percent of all motorcycle-related crashes and 28 percent of motorcycle fatalities occurred during this time frame.
Motorists can help contribute to highway safety by calling #677 to report dangerous or impaired driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.