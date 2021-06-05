Another summer is upon us and for most people that means vacations, trips to the beach and good times with friends, especially for teen drivers.
The period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” for drivers, especially teen drivers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and AAA East Central Ohio.
More than 7,000 people died in crashes involving teen drivers from 2010 to 2019 during that time period, and this year, with COVID-19 restrictions lifted, more young drivers are expected to be on the road, according to AAA.
“[During the summer months] teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel,” said Lori Cook, safety advisor for AAA East Central. “Parents can help by encouraging teens to stay focused when driving, buckling up for every ride, and driving within posted speed limits.”
Last year, 452 fatal crashes killed 478 people during the 100 days of summer in 2020 — which was an increase over recent years, according to OHP.
New teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults. This is largely due to their inexperience, and their likelihood of engaging in risky behaviors.
“Protect yourself and others on the road by committing to safe driving habits such as driving sober, obeying the speed limit and not driving distracted,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, OHP superintendent. “The safety of everyone using our roads is our primary concern.”
According to the AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72 percent of teen drivers aged 16-18 admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors:
• Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47 percent);
• Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40 percent);
• Texting (35 percent);
• Red-light running (32 percent);
• Aggressive driving (31 percent);
• Drowsy driving (25 percent) and
• Driving without a seatbelt (17 percent).
To keep roads safer this summer, AAA encourages parents to:
• Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.
• Teach by example, and minimize risky behavior when driving.
• Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.
• Conduct at least 65 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.
The 100 days of summer also encompass the main time to ride motorcycles. Last year, 60 percent of all motorcycle-related crashes and 28 percent of motorcycle fatalities occurred during this time frame.
Motorists can help contribute to highway safety by calling #677 to report dangerous or impaired driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.