ASHTABULA — Area veterans banded together Friday to support 12 Purple Heart recipients in town for the weekend courtesy of the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation.
Larry Fielder of Euclid said Ashtabula veterans have been sponsoring a trip to Ashtabula for 10 years. He said boat captains, marina owners and members of veterans groups have made gone above and beyond for veterans from all over the country.
Fielder, who helps organize the event, said this is the biggest group of veterans participating in a trip locally in the 10 years they have been coming to Ashtabula. He said the veterans came from Oregon, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio and Michigan. He said WWAF sponsors weekend trips for veterans all over the country and Ashtabula has become a special stopping spot.
Rob Baker of Miamisburg, said he served in the U.S. Army from 2006-15 and was sent over seas three times. He said he was deployed once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan.
Baker said this was his second trip with the organization and first to Ashtabula.
“I think they [the organization] go way beyond,” he said of his experience.
Organizers had a challenge Friday night as some of the veterans’ flights were delayed, but the event went off with a parade around Ashtabula led by Ashtabula Police Capt. Gerald Cornelius and the American Legion Riders from Ashtabula Post 103.
“We probably had 25 to 30 [motorcycles],” said American Legion Rider Director Ken Draper.
He said as a retired Air Force member he likes to do any thing he can to help veterans.
“I want them to feel as at home as possible. ... Today is all about them,” he said.
Lisa Howe organized the meal at Post 103 and steak was featured on the menu along with other tasty additions.
The veterans met at Kister Marina where they will stay until Monday.
They then were given a tour of the city and reached American Legion Post 103 under a huge American flag hanging from a fire truck.
Flags were posted at Lakeshore Park and residents waved flags as they group passed through the park.
Bill Ranes of Defiance said he served in the U.S. Army from 1967-83 and was deployed to Vietnam and Germany during his career.
“I love it [the trip]. It’s great,” he said.
Ken Miller of Gaines, Mich., said he served in the U.S. Army in 1966-67 and said he is excited about the weekend.
“It’s beautiful. ... We appreciate all they are doing for veterans,” he said.
Fielder said the visiting veterans will get a weekend of fishing on Lake Erie and a variety of special experiences and meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.