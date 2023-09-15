The Ohio Department of Education released its annual school report cards Thursday based on results from the 2022-23 school year.
The report card includes user-friendly ratings that assist parents and citizens who seek information about the quality of schools in their community.
For the first time since 2019, this year’s report card features an overall rating — on a scale of one to five stars— that summarizes the performance of each district and school.
Ashtabula Area City Schools’ assessment results indicate a mixed picture of post-pandemic academic recovery.
“The Ashtabula Area City School District teachers and staff are working diligently to meet the performance expectations for students in English Language Arts and Math based on the school report card and are closing the gap but we have work to do,” Superintendent Lisa Newsome said. “With the new administration team, the district has already implemented many programs to focus on remediation to strengthen and challenge all subgroups.”
AACS, with 2,974 students, received two-and-a-half stars in overall progress. The overall rating also is comprised of five rated components.
AACS shined with three stars in gap closing, meeting state standards in closing educational gaps.
The district again received two stars in achievement this year, as in last year’s assessment, which represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well they performed on tests overall.
The district’s progress also received two stars. It measures the academic performance of students compared to expected growth on Ohio’s state tests.
Graduation rates and early literacy again received one star, meaning those components need significant support to meet state standards.
The graduation rate after four years of high school came in at 76.5 percent, however, student attendance was at 89 percent.
AACS teachers scored a 92.1 percent attendance rate, slightly lower than last year, with an average salary of $58,580, slightly higher than last year, and 17 years experience — the same as last year.
Overall, AACS students generally recovered in English language arts, but progress remains sluggish in mathematics with students still significantly behind pre-pandemic levels.
All grades met student growth expectations in English language arts, and grades four and eight exceeded expectations by a large magnitude.
But overall, last year’s eighth graders stole the show, exceeding student growth expectations by a large magnitude in English language arts, math, science and all tests.
When looking at individual school buildings, Superior Intermediate School bested the rest with four stars for progress, four for gap closing, two for achievement, and one for early literacy.
Erie Intermediate received two stars for achievement, three for progress and three for gap closing — same as last year.
Lakeside Junior High stood out for receiving two stars for achievement, four for progress and three for gap closing — also same.
Ontario Primary received five stars in gap closing, while Michigan and Huron primaries got one star in gap closing again this year.
Lakeside High got two stars in achievement, progress and gap closing, and one star for its graduation rate.
“The teachers and staff have their work cut out,” Newsome said. “They are focussed and determined to meet all students’ needs.”
The county’s other six school districts’ results will be published in Saturday’s Star Beacon. For more information, go to
https://education.ohio.gov/Topics/Data/Report-Card-Resources.
