Local political figures reacted to the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Friday.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys confirmed on Thursday evening that Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, though as of Friday, the indictment remained sealed, according to the Associated Press. The charges are related to a 2016 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, according to the AP.
“Weaponization of our justice system for political gripes is extremely disturbing,” Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski, a Republican, said on Friday. “It’s my hope that we as a country can get back to focusing on the very real issues that we face across America and work together to solve those, rather than the constant game of gotcha.”
Susan Hagan, chair of the Ashtabula County Democratic Party, said no one is above the law.
“Let the judicial system run its course,” she said. “He is innocent until proven guilty. This has been difficult for our nation, and I think that we should be rallying around our judicial system instead of criticizing it.”
Ashtabula County Republican Party Chair Charlie Frye said he would like to comment more once the indictment is unsealed.
“I would say that I’m very pessimistic about this,” he said. “I’ve got a very bad feeling that this is nothing more than political persecution.”
Ashtabula Council President and Democrat John Roskovics said he believes the indictment is an important step to show no one is above the law.
“I think it’s important that everybody is held responsible for their actions,” he said. “I think we may see further indictments come down, based on his actions.
“At the same time, I would hope this would maybe close a chapter and we could move forward, but, watching the news this morning, I think this is even going to divide us even further.”
U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio 14), whose district includes Ashtabula County, released a statement on Friday regarding Trump’s indictment.
“As a former prosecutor I have faith in the US legal system, but have concerns about partisan District Attorneys pursuing enforcement action for political purposes,” he said. “I will be watching the legal process for the former President closely.”
U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) released a statement on Thursday evening, calling the indictment of Trump a political persecution.
“Donald Trump is the former President of the United States, the leader of our nation’s political opposition, and the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024,” Vance said. “[Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg’s decision to indict him is blatant election interference and a direct assault on the tens of millions of Americans who support him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.