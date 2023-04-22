Runners with Ashtabula County roots and some present residents took to the streets of Boston for the 127th running of the Boston Marathon with people from all over the world.
Jackie Locy also ran the Boston Marathon 5k that included 10,000 runners last Saturday.
The marathoners included Nikos Burlingham of Conneaut, Steve Locy and Ken Bement of Roaming Shores, Erik van’t Veer and Kathy Huggins of Ashtabula, Edgewood High School graduate Kayla Bertholf, Jefferson Area High School graduate David Wilson, living in the St. Louis area, and Craig Golen of Jefferson.
They were joined by people from countries all over the world and had to survive several rain showers and chilly temperatures as they made their way from Hopkington to Boston.
Many of the runners celebrated with upraised arms or by carrying flags from their home countries.
