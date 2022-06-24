The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a ban on the sale of Juul e-cigarettes and four types of cartridges on Thursday.
The order from the FDA only pertains to commercial distribution, importation and retail sales of the products, according to the release. It does not restrict consumer possession or use.
David Shumate, Director of Nursing for the Ashtabula County Health Department, said in an email that the county has a significant problem with vaping and e-cigarettes.
“The local school districts have reported in-school or bus use of vaping products with some schools going to the extent that they have installed mitigating techniques with vape detecting devices in their buildings,” Shumate said.
Shumate has heard firsthand reports of elementary-aged students using vaping products.
Nicotine is highly addictive, and will impact brain development in youths.
“With as much nicotine in one Juul pod as an entire pack of cigarettes, this is a setup for disaster with young minds all the way into their mid-20s that are still developing,” Shumate said.
In addition to nicotine, vaping can expose people to chemicals that cause lung injury, as well as cancer-causing agents and heavy metals, Shumate said.
Conneaut Health Commissioner Nichele Blood said vaping has boomed, in part because they are easy to conceal.
“They look like little flash drives, so they are very easy to hide,” Blood said. “Now, with them banning them, there’s a possibility that we’ll see a decrease in them, but who knows what will end up happening?”
Shumate said Juul products make up 75 percent of all e-cigarettes purchased in the U.S..
“I think people will look to switch to something else,” Schumate said. “But my hope is that there are some who will use this as an opportunity to decide to quit, especially if they read the science as to why Juul was banned and how it, and other electronic devices like it, impacts their health.”
Shumate said 24.4 percent of of 1,800 Ashtabula County youths surveyed for the county’s health assessment reported using a vape product, and almost 15 percent said they use one every day.
“This is a disturbingly high number,” Shumate said.
Blood said she believes vaping is worse than cigarettes.
“It’s something that can be hid, and kids do it more frequently than we think, because they are able to hide them,” she said. “I was excited to hear about this ... but maybe that’s because I’m in the public health field.”
The FDA also announced recently that rules are being proposed to limit the amount of nicotine in cigarettes.
A draft health assessment states 38.7 percent of Conneaut residents smoke daily, Blood said. The rate in Ashtabula city is 20.2 percent, and 15.9 percent in the county health department’s jurisdiction, according to Blood.
“Our target for the county is five percent, and, as a whole county, we’re at 20.6 percent,” she said. “We definitely have some work to do.”
Ashtabula City Health Commissioner Christine Hill said the FDA found data from Juul insufficient and conflicting.
“I’m sure this is not going to be a popular decision with the adults who like to use the Juuls, but it’s a youth problem, it’s a huge youth problem,” Hill said.
Hill agreed that Juul e-cigarettes are small and look similar to a flash drive.
“They can sneak that past a lot of people,” Hill said. “Unlike, when you light up a cigarette, it’s obvious that you’re smoking a cigarette.”
Many parents do not know how varied e-cigarettes can look.
“Sometimes they look like a pen, all of those different designs,” Hill said. “I know it’s controversial, I know people are going to be upset about it, but I think the FDA is just doing their job.”
