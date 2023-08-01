Area residents seeking fresh farm products have a variety of options as the summer produce and vegetable season gets rolling with everything from locally grown corn and tomatoes to specialty bread.
Many growers are also hoping for a little less immediate rain.
“The rain needs to go away for tomatoes,” said Robinson’s Apple Barn Owner Steve Robinson.
“We had five and a half inches of rain last week,” he said of the numerous storms that hit Ashtabula County.
Robinson said the local corn is ready for purchase after a slow start due to lack of rain. The lack of early rain was not as big an issue as it could have been.
“The good corn you always have irrigation,” he said.
Dry weather in May did provide some issues for some crops
“It hurt the strawberries,” Robinson said.
Maples Mercantile in North Kingsville features local produce. Developmentally disabled workers make crafts and pick produce at the store on Route 20 just west of the Conneaut border.
“Right now blueberries are doing very good,” said Terry Gordon, who operates the store with the workers.
Angela Finlaw is in charge of the agriculture side of the operation. She said the workers use two greenhouses and some land near the store.
Finlaw said they hope to plant corn next year.
Area farm markets are also back in operation in cities and towns throughout the county. Joanne Seavey said the Conneaut farmers market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in the Conneaut Moose Club parking lot.
“The corn is in,” she said of the most recent product ready for purchase. She said Saturday’s event was marred by a lot of rain.
“We have vendors come from a 50-mile radius. ... Sometimes we have up to 20 [vendors],” she said.
Seavey said most gardens were two weeks behind because of spring weather issues.
It is often either feast or famine for farmers in northeastern Ohio.
Early season rain often provides farmers with challenges as it often is mid-May before a lot of the crops can be planted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.