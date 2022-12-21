ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Dual meet wrestling brings out a different part of the sport and a tie match with the heavyweights on the mat only adds to the electric atmosphere.
On Tuesday evening, Lakeside’s Abimachi Ortiz had a one-point lead on Jefferson’s Mason Pawlowski with four seconds to go in the match when Pawloski earned a takedown to win the individual match 6-5 and clinch a 33-30 victory for the Falcons.
Such is the intensity duals provide, put fans in the stands and brings out local rivalries.
“Bottom line is the dual setting and the old-school [feel] in my opinion keeps the sport alive,” Edgewood coach Scott Blank said.
The Dragons, Warriors and Falcons gathered Tuesday evening for a double- dual match that allowed local wrestling fans the opportunity to see three high school teams and three junior high squads.
“You have to get at least the junior high and preferably the youth as well,” Blank said. He said the opportunity to get a lot of people in the building helps draw interest to wrestling.
With two mats in use throughout the evening, the stands on both sides had significant fans throughout the matches.
Jefferson head wrestling coach Cody Lewis said he enjoys dual matches as well.
“I like it [duals] because of the team aspect,” he said.
Lewis said it is a challenge to be competitive in dual matches, however, without a deep team.
“I am a little shorthanded,” he said of having to give up numerous forfeits on Tuesday evening.
Lakeside coach Andrew Horvath said the mood of a dual match is different than an invitational format.
“It is a lot different. We had a lot of wrestlers who were flat,” he said of the start of the match. “There is a lot more strategy,” Horvath said.
Horvath added figuring out where to place wrestlers and seeking bonus points in a particular match can be the difference between winning and losing.
Horvath said he is happy with the development of the team.
“Really if we get tougher in a couple of weight classes we will be a pretty good team,” he said.
Blank said the key is to have quality local dual matches and a strong invitational schedule that prepares wrestlers for the post season.
