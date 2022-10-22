ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Volunteers were grateful for sunny skies and relatively warm, dry weather as they started the long, hard process of creating Ashtabula County's Lights on the Lake.
The annual holiday celebration provides area residents the opportunity to see a large collection of Christmas lights. The event costs $5 per car and starts the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving and continues on weekends through the holiday season.
Bill Scoville, buildings and grounds foreman for Lake Shore Park, said the larger displays are difficult to put up. He said the organizers learn something new every year.
An army of volunteers were on hand Saturday morning to put the lights up throughout the park.
Rick Coblitz, president of the committee, said the volunteers came from a wide variety of organizations, businesses and schools.
"This is the best weather we have ever had," Coblitz said.
The process continues next weekend when ASHTA employees come to the park to assist in wiring the displays, Coblitz said.
Coblitz said the organization's 10-member board meets throughout the year to make the event a reality. He said there are not any new displays this year but the (music) synchronization portion of the display will have additions.
Coblitz said there will be some displays brought out of retirement as well.
Visitors will still enter the park through the southeast section of the park and wind through the upper parking lot before heading downhill into the park, Coblitz said. He said the new entry was tried last year during peak times to reduce lines on Lake Road.
