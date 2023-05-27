It’s the official start of summer! In Ohio, that means the end of mud season and the beginning of construction season, but we will take it — and, we will like it.
After all, northeast Ohioans celebrate any time we see sunshine and the temperature rise above 70 degrees.
To add to this festive occasion, I got big news to share with my faithful readers. Big, big, big news!
Hubby is officially retiring this summer, and you know what that means — I’ll be spending more time at the office. Hahaha!
Part two of the big news is Hubby went out and bought us a relatively new, 30-foot-long camper.
It’s a beaut! Not at all like the dilapidated camper he hauled home years ago from the junk yard and later made into a chicken coop.
This camper will be our home away from home in retirement. We can go where we want, when we want.
“Wherever the wind blows,” he said.
It all sounds good, as long as we don’t kill each other along the way. Faithful readers know Hubby can sometimes be a little cranky.
We plan to go to Kentucky for a weekend on a trial run of towing the camper, and at a later date, off Florida for two weeks, giving us plenty of time to visit friends and relatives.
Hubby is all excited. He’s actually opening his wallet and buying all sorts of stuff for the camper. His favorite find is a fold-up camping chair with “King” written on the back.
“We’ll be just fine as long as you remember that,” he said.
Oh, brother!
I rolled my eyes and asked, “Where’s the queen’s chair?”
“There is no queen, only a king,” he said.
We’ll see about that!
To be honest, I’m not really the camping type — at least not for the long haul.
To me, ‘roughing it’ means staying in hotel without a pool and spa.
Consequently, I’m insisting on approving all destinations and accommodations beforehand.
For example, if Hubby suggests a three-day canoe trip in the rugged wilderness of southern Appalachia, where ‘Deliverance’ was filmed, I say, no!
Instead, we are booking ahead at campgrounds with swimming pools and all the hook-ups: water, sewer, electricity, hot tubs, clean restrooms, cell phone service, WiFi, room service, etc.
Unfortunately, we can’t take our golf cart with us. Hubby doesn’t want to tow it behind the camper. That means we will have to actually walk around the campgrounds.
Can you believe it? Walk! Nobody walks any more. Campers and senior citizens everywhere ride around in golf carts these days.
“We could take our bicycles,” Hubby said.
No way! It’s been 10 years since I rode a bike at a campgrounds and when I did, it was a disaster.
I tried to brake by pushing the pedal in reverse, to no avail. So, I ditched it in the grass and promptly tipped over.
Just my luck a couple of guys were sitting outside drinking beer and watching me tumble. One of them hollered, “I learned to ride a bike when I was 7!”
Then they laughed and laughed.
Come to find out, the bike had hand brakes. Hand brakes! Crazy, I know.
Despite it all, I am looking forward to:
• Sitting around the campfire, although I usually end up moving all around the campfire and no matter where I go, the smoke follows me.
• Eating burnt hot dogs and marshmallows.
• Picking and eating all the M&Ms out of the trail mix. (It’s the best part!)
• People watching.
• Counting how many times Hubby honks and yells at other drivers. Recently, on a drive to Cleveland, I got fed up and told him that he had low emotional intelligence.
“There’s no such thing!” he said.
When I tried to explain it to him, he got mad. Case in point.
As usual, I’ll keep faithful readers updated as we embark on our new adventure.
Staff writer Shelley Terry reminds faithful readers that retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of a wide-open highway. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
