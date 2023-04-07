ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library is a resource for residents looking for home improvement ideas and instructions.
There are books on room design and remodeling, home repair, gardening and fencing, as well as online resources.
“The Ashtabula and Geneva public libraries have large collections of home improvement books in the non-fiction section — covering everything from home repair to interior design — and can draw from even more extensive collections from across the state,” said Michael Thornton, the ACDL’s digital branch manager. “All of this can be delivered to your home through Express Home Delivery or made available for curbside pickup.”
Patrons visiting the library’s website at acdl.info can access a number of databases at www.acdl.info/databases under the “DIY and Tech” category.
“The Home Improvement Reference Center is an especially helpful resource full of popular and professional how-to articles covering a variety of topics related to landscaping and gardening, home renovation and home maintenance,” he said.
The library also offers a variety of videos, electronic books and audio books.
The Ashtabula Public Library is at 4335 Park Ave., Ashtabula. For more information, call 440-997-9341 (Ashtabula) or 440-466-4521 (Geneva).
