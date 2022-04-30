ROME TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, voters will get to choose whether or not a proposed replacement and increase of a Rome Township fire levy will be approved.
A proposed 3-mill continuing fire levy will be on the ballot for voters in Rome Township, including the portions of the village of Roaming Shores that is in Rome Township, according to election records.
Rome Fire Chief Ed Koziol said in an email the proposed levy is a .5-mill increase over the current 2.5-mill levy that has been the department’s main source of revenue.
The increase in millage is due to an increase in costs, Koziol said. Turnout gear for a firefighter has gone from around $2,444 to $4,000, and self-contained breathing apparatuses have increased in price from $5,400 to $7,900.
“I know we’ve shown responsibility over the last 20 years,” Koziol said.
This levy is the only levy the fire department has, he said. Voters have been supportive of the township fire levies in the past, Koziol said.
“We’re hopeful they’ll continue to do the same,” Koziol said. “I think half a mill, we feel, is modest.”
The increase in the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $28 per year, he said.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $105 per year. According to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office, the levy would generate $199,024 per year.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have the community that we do, that support us,” he said.
He said the department takes pride in keeping fire engines in service for 30 or more years.
The price of a fire engine has gone from $320,000 to $620,000 in 20 years, Koziol said.
The department’s call volume has also increased, more than doubling since 2009, according to Koziol.
The fire department has lowered insurance ratings, saving homeowners a little money, Koziol said.
“We are going to get regraded here in the very near future, this summer, and I think we’ll do better than we did last time,” he said. “So that’s a little bit of a savings on an insurance premium for homeowners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.