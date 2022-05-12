United States Postal Service letter carriers from around the country will participate in a nationwide food drive Saturday.
The National Association of Letter Carriers started conducting a food drive in 1993, according to a press release from the organization.
Those who wish to donate food can leave non-perishable items next to their mailbox on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect the donations and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.
People are encouraged to leave sturdy bags containing items such as canned soup, vegetables, meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal out before regular mail delivery on Saturday, according to the press release.
Food donations will stay in local communities.
