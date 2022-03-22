Anyone seeking to vote for the first time in the upcoming primary election has until April 4 to register to vote.
The deadline is 30 days before the primary election, May 3, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
People seeking to register to vote can do so at the Ashtabula County Board of Election office, located at 8 West Walnut Street in Jefferson, at any public high school or vocational school, at any Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, public libraries, county treasurer’s office and online, according to the Board of Elections’ website.
Online applications can be found at olvr.ohiosos.gov.
Ashtabula County Board of Elections Director John Mead said there have not been many voter registration requests so far this year. There have not been many requests for absentee ballots so far this year either, he said.
Voters must be at least 18 years of age at the time of the next general election to register to vote, according to voter registration information. Those who are 17 at the time of the primary election but will be 18 at the general election can vote on candidates, but not issues, Mead said.
He said the logic behind the rule is to allow people who will be eligible to vote in the general election have a say in who is on that ballot.
Registered voters can check to make sure their registrations are accurate at the county Board of Elections’ website, www.boe.ohio.gov/ashtabula. Mead said if people find they are not registered to vote and believe they should be, they can ask for a registration form from the Board of Elections office.
Mead encouraged people to vote.
“It’s very very important to vote, and it’s extremely important to vote in the primary, because those are the people then that move forward to the general election in their respective parties,” Mead said. “And even if a person is non-political, there are several issues on the ballot here.”
There are seven issues on the May 3 primary ballot, including a county-wide children services levy, a Conneaut Area City Schools levy, an Andover village levy, a fire and EMS levy in Geneva Township and a fire levy in Rome Township.
“Unless you’re registered to vote, you have no say in your government,” Mead said. “That is part of what our democracy is all about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.