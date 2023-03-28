From Staff Reports
Community Lenten services sponsored by the Geneva Area Ministerial Association will continue with two more services.
The first is today (Wednesday, March 29) at noon at the Geneva United Methodist Church. It will be followed by the distribution of sack lunches. The speaker is scheduled to be Randall May, the pastor of the Harpersfield United Methodist Church.
Holy Week’s Good Friday Service is set for noon on April 7 at Geneva Park Street Christian Church (parking in city lot behind the Geneva Community Center). Speaker will be Pastor Mark Hurban.
Tje service will be followed by the church’s traditional sit-down lunch of soups, grilled cheese sandwiches and dessert.
Free will donations collected at all the services are split between the Geneva Food Pantry and The Grounds, a teen center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.