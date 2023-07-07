ANDOVER — Six veterans gathered in an activity room at Andover Village Nursing and Rehabilitation on Thursday morning to receive thanks for their service to their country and get a little boost to their bank accounts.
Percy B. Hyatt American Legion Post 226 Commander Bob Hitchcock said the post has been giving money to fight cancer and other national causes and decided to honor local veterans and provide them with some money to do with as they please. He said the legion gave $400 to be divided equally among eight veterans.
“We wanted to do something different for veterans at the nursing home,” he said.
Hitchcock spoke to the six veterans, asking them what branch of the U.S. military they served.
“We want to thank you for your service,” he said.
Hitchcock said veterans often share stories about their service. He said it is because of how proud they are to have served in the U.S. military.
Sarah Gantz, administrator at the facility, said she really appreciated the legion reaching out to the veterans and they will be able to use the money however they like. She said they can order something online or can order something from a local store and have it delivered.
She said there were eight veterans who will divide up the money. Six of the veterans were able to attend the ceremony, including Paul Pierce, Robert Belle, Jane Erickson, Michael Blandon, Paul Green and Richard Latler.
Hitchcock said the legion meets at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Andover Eagles Club.
“We are looking to add more members. We consolidated with Pierpont and Jefferson,” he said.
Hitchcock said the post would pay the first year of dues for any veteran interested in joining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.