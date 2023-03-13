GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Country singer Lee Greenwood and Gary Lewis and the Playboys will perform a "Heroes and Legends" Concert on July 16 at Yankees Outdoor Pavilion, 5482 Lake Road East.
Doors will open at 1 p.m., Gary Lewis and Playboys will perform at 5 p.m.; Greenwood, at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $35 in advance; $40 at the door.
"Any entertainment is great for the community, great for the area," said Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett. "Last year, we had 2.2 million people come through here — nearly a million more than Put-in-Bay."
Sponsored by Montrose Auto Group and Yankies on the Strip, the concert is expected to draw about 3,000 people.
Vietnam commemoration pins, featuring an eagle and the U.S. flag on front, encircled by a laurel wreath and the words “Vietnam War Veteran," will be presented to all Vietnam-era veterans in attendance.
Money raised at the concert will benefit veterans’ charities in northeast Ohio.
"Everybody is super excited about the concert," said Ben Schwartfigure, director of the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission. "Lee Greenwood has a place in all of our hearts."
Greenwood, famous for his song “God Bless the U.S.A.," has had countless No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles. He's won an Academy of Country Music award, Country Music Association award, and a Grammy.
For tickets, go to www.ticketweb.com.
