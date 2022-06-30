JEFFERSON — LEADERship Ashtabula County has moved into new offices and is preparing for the 35th year of preparing leaders to create positive change in Ashtabula County, said organization executive director Kelli Jones.
The organization just completed one session of adult and youth leadership opportunities and gearing up to provide more opportunities.
Jones said there were 20 in the 2022 Signature class that draws adults from all segments of Ashtabula County organizations and businesses and 38 in the Youth class that includes juniors. She said another 30 students participated in a class for seniors who had already completed the course for juniors.
Dave Clayman is the marketing and operations manager for the group and a new youth program coordinator, Connie Moores, is scheduled to begin soon.
The high school and adult groups generally meet once a month and get to visit an Ashtabula business or organization during those meetings, Jones said. “We start in September and conclude in June,” she said.
The participants learn about existing institutions and interact together to figure out how to make positive change in the county.
“We are accepting applications for youth and adults,” Jones said. She said people may apply and get more information on the LEADERship Ashtabula County website.
Jones said the proven program is reviewed annually through online review of other leadership programs across the country. She said the program focuses on the people, businesses and organizations of Ashtabula County.
All the visits and interaction between leadership and the class members are designed to help institute positive change in Ashtabula County, Jones said.
“Our greatest asset is the great people of Ashtabula county who live and work here,” Jones said.
Jones said working with the adults and youth during the 2021-22 class was a great experience. “I am always amazed at our youth leaders...It is inspiring to see the future leaders. They were very insightful this year,” she said.
The high school students have changed during the last several years, Jones said. “I think they are more vocal with the challenges they are facing...They are very open about things they feel they need,” she said.
Jones said it was also a great class of adults this year as well. “They were insightful and engaging,” she said
