JEFFERSON — More than 100 people attended a school safety meeting designed to help parents and the community understand the Jefferson Area Local Schools’ response to an active shooter hoax last week.
A wide variety of community leaders attended the event to answer questions and explain how the schools handled the event.
JALS Superintendent John Montanaro led the discussion, which also included Ashtabula County Juvenile Court Judge Albert Camplese, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, JALS school board members and Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen.
The officials explained the process in place for a potential school shooting and what changes have been made since the event.
Montanaro said the response to the shooting was extremely quick as law enforcement officers were at the school before the school secretary received the call from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
He said the call originally came into the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency, was diverted to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center.
Montanaro said the district learned a lot from the event and has already changed some procedures because of the experience. He said some staff could have taken the situation more seriously and substitute teachers were unclear on what to do, despite information regarding a proper response having been included in their packets.
“We did have some great kids that stepped up and took care of their classes,” he said.
Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen said the “robo-call” threat came from an IP computer address in Texas.
“To this point we don’t know who did it,” he said.
Mackensen said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was called immediately and is leading the probe.
“We are positive it was not here in the village,” he said.
“We are getting an unusual amount of threats. We are trying to share as much as we can about the threats,” Montanaro said. He said there are some legal restraints.
He said there is a threat committee that gets together and analyzes incidents. Alex Anderson, Jefferson Elementary School principal, discussed the process.
He said district employees took an online class on threat assessment last summer.
“We look at each and every threat,” he said.
Anderson said if a threat occurs outside the school day there is interaction with police.
“We meet on a regular basis and we don’t leave any stone unturned,” he said.
O’Toole said not every threat, especially from children, rises to the level of a crime. “Simply making a threat may or may not, be a crime,” she said.
O’Toole said there must be enough evidence to charge someone with a crime and there is also the mental state and age of the person making the threat to consider.
Camplese discussed the ways the juvenile court system gets involved in the process.
“We have assessment tools in place,” he said.
Camplese said prosecuting a student may not be the best approach depending on the individual and the evidence. He said the court can now react within 24 hours using the assessment tools instead of waiting three weeks and two hearings to get information.
O’Toole said if there is a serious threat the student will be prosecuted. She said children 5 and 6 years old are not deemed legally capable of committing such a crime.
“I encourage all of you to talk to your kids,” O’Toole said.
She said it is important to identify students who are bullied so they can be helped before a situation worsens.
O’Toole also said the prosecutor’s office works with the families of victims to ensure that students get the help they need.
Parents and other community members had the opportunity to ask questions of the leaders. A variety of topics were raised.
Some suggested arming teachers would be a possible response while others questioned how the district can better respond to threats in the future.
JALS Board President Scott Ardary said he feels the district’s safety planning is good, but would like to continue to interact with the community.
“Before you leave I would like you to tell me what else we should do,” he said.
Ardary asked parents to refrain from getting involved in social-media disputes, especially without all the facts.
“What does this say to kids?” he said of actions that can send a bad message.
School leaders and police asked parents to monitor on their children’s Internet activity. Mackensen said children as young as 6 or 7 often play virtual reality games with teenagers or adults and hear things that may lead them to threaten others.
“Take a quick look at what they are playing,” he said.
