JEFFERSON — Families gathered Tuesday afternoon to interact with law enforcement and develop relationships with officers.
“This is a perfect place for [National Night Out]. It gives us more room,” said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi. He said the first recent local rendition of the nationally sponsored program was conducted last year outside the sheriff’s department.
He said the event had such a good turnout that they decided to move it to Giddings Park. Law enforcement agencies had tables where they gave out educational information, candy and other items. It has been sponsored nationally for 40 years.
The Ashtabula, North Kingsville and Jefferson police departments participated with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Niemi said.
“It’s a chance to get the community together,” Niemi said. He said a variety of county governmental organizations, as well as educational organizations, participated in the event.
Theodore Viancourt, 3, of Ashtabula, appeared to enjoy his interaction with Super Pup, who was greeting children and providing high fives. “We just thought we would stop by and see what was happening,” said Viancourt’s mother Becca.
Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen said it is a good event because children are able to get out and have a good time. He said it is great to have the event at the park right around the corner from the police department.
“It’s like a show and tell,” Mackensen said of all the police and emergency vehicles on site for the families to see up close and personal.
North Kingsville Police Chief Shannon Krenisky said the department likes to interact with the children and support other area departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.