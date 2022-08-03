JEFFERSON — Judges, deputies, probation officers, police officers and representatives of a variety of Ashtabula County organizations reached out to families who gathered at the police memorial in Jefferson on Tuesday evening.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department connected with families during the first local program connected to “National Night Out,” said Sheriff William Niemi.
ASD Public Information Officer Stacy Millberg came up with the idea and did a lot of the leg work on the project with Lt. Sean Ward, according to Niemi. The national emphasis seeks to help law enforcement agencies reach out to their communities.
My goal is for the department to be more active in the community...It is about building relationships,” Niemi said.
“I am very happy with the turnout,” Niemi said of the crowd that packed the area outside the ASD.
People ate pizza, picked up prizes for children and chatted with friends, family and officers from all over Ashtabula County.
Niemi said police from Ashtabula, North Kingsville, Jefferson and Andover participated in the event. Representatives of Ashtabula Municipal Court and the city’s adult probation department handed out candy to children and “stress balls” to anyone who wanted them.
“We love it,” said Ashtabula Municipal Court Judge Laura DiGiacomo. She said court officials reached out to see how they could be a part of the event.
Niemi said he got an unexpected surprise during the early stages of the event.
“Some guy just wrote me a check for $1,000 for the canine unit,” he said.
Niemi said he hopes to continue the event as long as he is sheriff.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said he was glad to participate and it was good to see other law enforcement officials that he doesn’t get to see that often.
“I think it is great. I think we need to do more of them,” said Ashtabula County Emergency Management Director Mike Fitchet.
Fitchet and his staff were handing out presents for children.
Lianna Murphy attended the event with her children Paisley, 7, and Amelia, 4.
“My brother is a lieutenant here and we like to support [law enforcement],” she said.
