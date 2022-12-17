ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Area law enforcement officers are into the third decade of helping children served by Ashtabula County Children Services and other agencies children focused agencies during the Christmas season.
"I've been in the lodge for 35 years and we have been doing something like this the whole time," said Fraternal Order of Police Lakeside Lodge 114 President Steve Febel.
Febel said the event was always an integral part of the holiday season for Skip Eller, who coordinated the event for decades. Febel said Eller died several years ago and he promised him the program would continue.
"This was his baby," Febel said.
Officers from many area law enforcement agencies participated of Saturday at Walmart including police departments in North Kingsville, Jefferson, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ashtabula, Geneva, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Ashtabula County Children Services Board Executive Director Tania Burnett said 59 families were helped by the efforts of the officers. "This is a great opportunity for the kids to have a positive experience with police,"Burnett said.
"It means a lot to these families. We are grateful they do this," she said.
Jason Hadsell, an ODNR wildlife investigator, worked with two young girls as they tried to choose their presents. Volunteer Martha Gale, the mother of an Ashtabula police officer, said it has become a tradition.
"We look forward to it every year," Gale said.
Retired Geneva police officer Joe Carroll said he has participated in the program for many years and enjoys seeing the smiles on the kids' faces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.