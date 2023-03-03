Ashtabula County streams and rivers are a great place for anglers almost any time of year.
Late winter is no exception as fishermen have been working the Grand River, Conneaut Creek and the Ashtabula River as fish start to move and the weather is warm enough to keep from freezing.
The fishing scene in Ashtabula County includes visitors in the summer from western states seeking walleye on Lake Erie and other times of the year to snag fish along the creeks and rivers.
Pennsylvania license plates are often seen along Old Main Road, where the anglers walk the short distance to Conneaut Creek.
Many area fishermen will be hitting the streams and rivers as the fish head back to Lake Erie as the waters warm.
It won’t be long until charter boats are taking people out to Lake Erie to capture boats full of walleye.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.