Sunsets, football games, heading back to school and late summer dips in Lake Erie make late August and early September one of the most unique times of the year in Ashtabula County, as temperatures moderate but allow for a wide variety of activities.
Sweet corn, tomatoes and sunflowers reflect some of the amazing opportunities to experience the bounty of nature for residents through the senses of taste and sight.
The bridge between the hot summer nights of August and the chilly days of late September and early October are the days around Labor Day that provide people the opportunity to enjoy time with family before the fall and winter send everyone indoors.
Fans of football, soccer and cross country spend time outside watching athletes in shirtsleeves and shorts as the fall seasons get started.
