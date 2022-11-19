The weather in late fall can fluctuate greatly as warm weather patterns give way to the chilly early snows of northeastern Ohio.
The first 10 days of November included numerous days of high temperatures, with several days rising into the 70s.
The past week saw a quick chill complete with several inches of snow in parts of Ashtabula County.
Fishermen work area creeks and rivers in the fall and area boaters remove their vessels from docks throughout the area.
Hunters — bow and arrow and black powder — are already looking for game in woods throughout the county and gun season begins the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Amazing sunsets, and sunrises, have also been a part of the scenario on numerous evenings before the cold, gray skies take hold and become a regular part of the winter experience.
