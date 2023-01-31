New Year’s Eve celebrations began early on Saturday morning, as people lined up for breakfast behind Harbor Perk.
The Bakery on Main was open for business for area residents seeking a variety of breakfast food on the last day of the year.
The Bakery on Main owner Stacy Stevenson said she decided to start a food truck to have another business entity without opening another store. She said traffic was good on Saturday morning.
Several people stopped off in the Harbor after running a 10 a.m. race at Lake Shore Park. The race was postponed from Christmas morning until Saturday, with more than 35 people participating.
The combination of New Year’s Eve parties and the Ohio State-Georgia College Football Playoff game had several establishments bursting at the seams, while many people purchased their food during the week and stayed at home to celebrate.
More than three dozen cars went through the last night of Lights on the Lake at Ashtabula Township Park on Saturday. Several cars were waiting just before 6 p.m. when the gates officially opened.
Many cars parked near the lower pavilion, where an active six- or seven-song progression is synchronized with the lights.
Many people were also willing to reflect on the year gone by and the year to come.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he was happy the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake debt was apparently settled and excited about figuring out the best way to spend the money that would have normally gone to debt relief.
Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere said that 2023 is going to be a busy year, with many projects already under way and others about to begin.
Mike Shevchik, of Jefferson, purchased breakfast at the Bakery Off Main and then went inside with his family for breakfast. He said he would like to see 2023 be even better than 2022 and hoped that people will remain healthy.
“Not that this year was bad. It is just nice to hope for something better,” he said.
The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake was a busy place as people packed the dining area and other activities kept the place bustling. Tommy and Kennedy McPeak decided to make New Year’s Eve their wedding day.
The happy couple and family and friends gathered near the Christmas tree for pictures as the waning seconds of the Michigan-TCU College Football Playoff football game aired on a nearby television.
“Everybody has to celebrate us every year on New Year’s Eve,” said Tommy McPeak.
The Crow’s Nest had stopped staying open until midnight seven or eight years ago but was open Saturday night for the Ohio State game.
Many people finished their dinners as Buckeye fans took over the bar in anticipation of the big game.
