JEFFERSON — Three parade lovers wore red noses at the Jefferson Area Christmas Parade on Saturday evening, and the fun Christmas mystique was not the only reason.
“The only reason I am wearing this [the reindeer nose] is to keep my nose warm,” said Terry Wehagen of Summertown, Tenn. She was at the parade with family members who live in the Jefferson area.
“I just like [the parade],” said Wehagen’s sister, Peggy Simtic, who lives in Rock Creek. She said her children graduated from Jefferson Area High School.
Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce President Patty Fisher was the emcee for the parade, giving announcements as it wound through the downtown area.
“I would like to welcome everyone to the Jefferson Area Christmas Parade,” Fisher said from the village pagoda on the square.
The village made an all-day event of the holiday kickoff, with games for kids at the library, a craft show at the community center and other activities at the Jefferson Depot.
Fisher said there were more than 70 units in the parade this year. “Our theme is ‘the Grinch that stole Christmas,’” she said.
The Jefferson Police Department got in the spirit of the event, riding a small truck through town designated with “Whoville” on the side of the small “emergency vehicle.”
Members of the Jefferson Area High School band decorated their instruments with Christmas lights and got into a dance mode at several places along the parade route.
Emergency vehicles, floats and baton groups also made their annual appearance in the parade that started around 6 p.m.
Fisher said the village took more safety precautions than normal due to parade attacks that have occurred in other places.
Two snow plows were placed on Jefferson Road to deter any possible issues, Fisher said. Police also lined the route to monitor the parade.
Retired Jefferson Police Chief David Wassie said he has been around for about 30 Christmas parades in the village. He said the parade is usually well attended and a great way to start off the Christmas season.
