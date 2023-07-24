ASHTABULA — People found places all over the Harbor to view the Wine & Walleye Festival fireworks show Saturday.
Point Park was an especially popular place with a special wine tent set up for those who wanted to pay a couple extra bucks for shelter and a great view of the fireworks.
The tent was set up on Thursday before the severe thunderstorms came crashing through the city, but they held up and many took advantage of the opportunity to watch the fireworks and the boat parade that preceded the event.
Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, boats began arriving in the vicinity of the U.S. Coast Guard station, where the boat parade announcer gave a few details about each boat. Many celebrated different styles of music, while others provided tribute to those who have gone before.
The lighted boats fit into the theme “Rock the Harbor,” and all took a turn just north of the Ashtabula Lift Bridge to show off the lights that were carefully strung along the boat.
Walnut Boulevard was alive with activity as hundreds of people walked to the fireworks and sat along the walkway from Point Park to the coast guard station.
Hundreds of people also lined up along the Ashtabula River to see the massive fireworks display. Many children purchased light-up devices that could be seen all over the area.
“We loved it. It was wonderful. It was his first fireworks,” said Mary Utter of Pittsburgh as she and her young family left Point Park to return to the family’s car.
“It is nice to be able to walk here,” said Ed Paneto, who lives nearby.
The fireworks show lightened up the sky just after 10 p.m. with a variety of colors and trajectory levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.