LAKE COUNTY — Laketran has increased its hours of operation on its Local Routes 1-9 and door-to-door Dial-a-Ride service.
Under the new extended service hours, Laketran will operate Monday – Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with new hourly service.
Laketran’s Route 4 that connects Madison and Painesville and Route 9 that travels between Tyler Boulevard in Mentor to downtown Painesville will now operate on Saturdays, as well.
By increasing service hours, Laketran’s goal is to support local businesses, as well as social and cultural events through the county, by providing more access for people who rely on public transportation.
“The new hours will give employees reliable transportation to get to work at 6 a.m., but also provide seniors and people with disabilities opportunities to enjoy evening events, like concerts in the park or just dining out later than 7 at night,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle.
Laketran’s Local Routes and Dial-a-Ride provide over 260,000 transit trips annually to get people to work, which is 65 percent of its Local Routes total ridership and 48 percent of its Dial-a-Ride total ridership.
The majority of Laketran riders are going to work and the agency believes these new hours will help more people have reliable transportation to access unfilled jobs.
Capelle said Laketran surveyed manufacturers along Tyler Boulevard and learned 61 percent of the businesses operated earlier than Laketran could get employers there.
“We need our routes to start at 5 a.m., so employees can begin work at 6 a.m.”, said Capelle. “Our manufacturing industry provides a significant amount of jobs in Lake County and these businesses are struggling to find people to fill their jobs. This is one way Laketran can help businesses and impact our local economy.”
Customers that rely on Laketran’s door-to-door Dial-a-Ride service, primarily used by seniors and people with disabilities, will also benefit from the extended hours.
“Our ridership has been growing steadily and we’ve been working hard over the past year to recruit enough employees to be at a point where we can add new service,” said Brian Falkowski, Laketran board president. “We’re excited to be able to support local businesses and provide more opportunities for our residents with these new hours.”
